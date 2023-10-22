Heika’s Take: Stars grab critical points by any means possible

However, Philadelphia started playing aggressive hockey and Dallas started turning the puck over, and it was 2-2 at first intermission. Backup goalie Scott Wedgewood got his first start since April 12 and was solid, stopping 36 of 40 shots. That was crucial as the Stars battled to find their bearings. Most of the criticism was on puck mismanagement as Dallas was unable to make smooth passes and maintain possession. DeBoer said the breakdowns forced the Stars to scramble all night. It was most evident on the power play, when the Flyers were able to race up ice and create odd-man rushes – including twice on the same power play.