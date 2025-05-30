Heika’s Take: Stars’ run comes to an end as Oilers clinch series in Game 5

“Anytime you pull a goalie, the reasoning is always to try and spark your group, so that was the number one reason,” DeBoer said. “We had talked endlessly in this series about trying to play with a lead. And obviously we’re in a 2-0 hole right away. And you know what, I didn’t take that lightly and I didn’t blame it all on Jake. But the reality is, if you go back to last year’s playoffs, he’s lost six of seven games to Edmonton and we gave up two goals on two shots in an elimination game. It was partly to spark our team and wake them up and partly knowing that the status quo had not been working. And that’s a pretty big sample size.”