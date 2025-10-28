Game Day Guide: Stars vs Capitals

View the latest information on the matchup against Washington, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Washington Capitals
Record
5-3-1 (2-2-1 Home)
6-3-0 (3-0-0 Away)
Rank
11 Points (4th in Central)
12 Points (4th in Metropolitan)
Power Play
32.3% (10-for-31)
20.7% (6-for-29)
Penalty Kill
67.9% (19-for-28)
66.7% (16-for-24)
Last 10 Games
5-3-1
6-3-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals Tuesday night for the first of two games this season. The two teams will face each other again on Jan. 7 in Washington.
  • Dallas is 58-31-20 all-time vs. Washington, including a 30-13-12 mark at home.
  • The Stars have won seven of their last 10 games against the Capitals, upholding a 7-3-0 record dating back to Oct. 8, 2019. Dallas has also won their last three games at American Airlines Center vs. Washington.
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Tuesday's contest earning six points (1-5—6) in four consecutive matchups against Washington, dating back to Dec. 7, 2023. In all, Robertson has registered eight points (2-6—8) and carries a plus-minus rating of +4 through eight career games played against the Capitals.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger is undefeated in his career against the Capitals, posting a 5-0-0 record with a .952 save percentage, 1.49 goals-against average and one shutout.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Roope Hintz (6-4—10, 7 GP)
Tyler Seguin (13-9—22, 31 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-5—6, 4 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (9-11—20, 15 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-12—20, 24 GP)
Tyler Seguin (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Roope Hintz (7-5—12, 11 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Rantanen enters Tuesday's matchup with four points (1-3—4) in three consecutive games played. He leads Dallas in scoring (4-7—11) through the team's first nine games, having points in all but one contest. He also leads Stars skaters in points per game (1.22). Among all active NHL skaters this season, Rantanen shares second with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins having registered seven power-play points (2-5—7). Rantanen has recorded eight points (3-5—8) in his last four games against the Capitals. In all, Rantanen has totaled 20 points (9-11—20) in 15 career games vs. Washington. His 1.33 points per game against the Capitals is the sixth-best mark among active NHL skaters who have played Washington at least five times in their career.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson leads Washington defensemen in scoring (2-5—7), having points in all but three games this season. He also leads Washington skaters in time on-ice per game (23:14) and his three power-play points (0-3—3) are tied for seventh among active NHL defensemen. In his 17 seasons with the Capitals, Carlson holds the defenseman franchise record in scoring (158-574—732, 1097 GP). His 732 career points rank seventh all-time among US-born defensemen. In his career against Dallas, Carlson has registered 14 points (5-9—14) in 24 games played.

First Shift 🏒

Mavrik Bourque had a nice little moment last weekend.

The 23-year-old winger had a banner season with Logan Stankoven in the AHL in 2023-24, and that bonded the two youngsters for life. So when Stankoven was traded to Carolina last season for Rantanen, perhaps nobody on the Stars was affected as much as Bourque.

On Saturday, the two got to face each other for the first time, and the experience was not only fun, but a good reminder.

“It’s good,” said Bourque. “Its always fun facing an old teammate.”

Stankoven played 16:24, had 0 points and went 10-of-19 on faceoffs. Bourque played 14:33, had 0 points and went 0-for-2 on faceoffs. Bourque and the Stars ended up getting a 3-2 win, so that was nice, but the bottom line is both players are taking the next step in their journey together.

Bourque on Sunday had a great set up pass to Rantanen for the game-winning power play goal in Nashville, and that says a lot about where he is right now. With several forwards out, Bourque is getting top line minutes with Robertson and Johnston and also is seeing more time on the power play.

“It’s new, and I’m trying to adjust,” he said. “We all want these experiences, so I’m happy for them.”

The two shared those experiences in the AHL. Bourque had been there for a year and Stankoven came from junior hockey. Stankoven tallied 57 points (24 goals, 33 assist) in 47 games and was on pace to lead the league in scoring. He got called up to the NHL in February and played 24 games with the Stars. Bourque stuck around and tallied 77 points (36 goals, 51 assists), winning league MVP in the process.

It was a great experience.

“We both just wanted to make the NHL, so we had to help each other out,” he said. “It was a fun time. We had good chemistry. From the time I played with him, me and him knew where we were on the ice.”

The fact the two are now on different teams is another lesson in the life of pro athletes. While you want to draw things up in your mind, it never works out that way.

Bourque was saying last season was a challenge for both as they tried to find that AHL chemistry in the NHL, and it didn’t always click. But, he said that’s just the way the game goes.

He was asked about the path of young players and said he believes each guy is different.

“It’s not about when you come in or how you come in, it’s what you do when you get here,” he said. “I think everyone has their own path.”

Key Numbers 🔢

899

Washington winger Alex Ovechkin has 899 goals. He already is the NHL’s leader and can be the first person to reach 900. In 27 games against the Stars, Ovechkin has 21 points (12 goals, 9 assists).

1.49

Stars goalie Oettinger has been one of the reasons for keeping Ovechkin’s numbers low against the Stars. Oettinger is 5-0-0 against the Capitals with a 1.49 GAA and .952 save percentage.

24:41

Robertson led all forwards in time on ice Sunday at 24:41 – and that was with no shorthanded time. Dallas has three forwards averaging more than 20 minutes a game this season after Johnston led last season at 18:54.

He Said It 📢

“It’s not easy to win on the road being down two…it’s not easy to win period being down two. It’s not a great recipe, but you’ll take it.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan after rallying to beat Nashville on Sunday. The Stars have trailed 2-0 in each of the past two games and found a way to win

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Tampa Bay Lightning
October 30
6:00 p.m.
Benchmark International Arena
Florida Panthers
November 1
5:00 p.m.
Amerant Bank Arena
Edmonton Oilers
November 4
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

