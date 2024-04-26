Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn tallied an assist (0-1—1) in Game 2 against Vegas on Wednesday night, marking his 40th career postseason assists and surpassing Brad Maxwell (39) for sole possession of sixth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Benn has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of his 15 NHL seasons, all with Dallas, earning a total of 64 points (24-40—64) in 85 postseason games. Among franchise leaders, Benn ranks seventh in postseason points and ranks 10th in goals (24), only one shy of tying Joe Nieuwendyk and teammate Joe Pavelski for eighth. Last season, Benn tallied 11 points (3-8—11) in 17 games during the Stars’ run to the Western Conference Final, his second-longest postseason behind only the club’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 (8-11—19, 27 GP).