Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 3 of the First Round

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights

First Round: Game 3

When: Saturday, April 27 at 9:30 PM CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TBS, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Shark Club

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record

0-2 (0-0 Away)

2-0 (0-0 Home)
Power Play
33.3% (1-for-3)
66.7% (2-for-3)
Penalty Kill
33.3% (1-for-3)
66.7% (2-for-3)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Golden Knights for Game 3 of their First Round series Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. This marks the third time the clubs have met in the playoffs, following last season's Western Conference Final (L, 4-2) and the 2020 Western Conference Final (W, 4-2).
  • The Stars have earned a 0-2 record in two games at American Airlines Center in the first round series against the Golden Knights with a 4-3 loss on Monday and a 3-1 loss on Wednesday night.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has goals (2-0—2) in each of the first two games of the First Round series against Vegas. In the 2023 Western Conference final, Robertson led Stars skaters with five goals and six points (5-1—6) in six games against the Golden Knights.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has recorded assists (0-2—2) in each of the first two games in the Star’s First Round series against Vegas. He has earned nine points (1-8—9) in 14 career playoff games against the Golden Knights.
  • In the regular season, the Stars went 0-1-2 in three games against the Golden Knights. Through the season series, the Stars went 0-for-8 (0.0%) on the power play and 9-for-10 (90.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Roope Hintz (1-1—2) and Joe Pavelski (1-1—2) each tallied a goal and an assist. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made all three starts against Vegas, posting a 3.21 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 6-6 Overall | 3-4 Home | 3-4 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn tallied an assist (0-1—1) in Game 2 against Vegas on Wednesday night, marking his 40th career postseason assists and surpassing Brad Maxwell (39) for sole possession of sixth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Benn has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of his 15 NHL seasons, all with Dallas, earning a total of 64 points (24-40—64) in 85 postseason games. Among franchise leaders, Benn ranks seventh in postseason points and ranks 10th in goals (24), only one shy of tying Joe Nieuwendyk and teammate Joe Pavelski for eighth. Last season, Benn tallied 11 points (3-8—11) in 17 games during the Stars’ run to the Western Conference Final, his second-longest postseason behind only the club’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 (8-11—19, 27 GP).

First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: L 3-1
Game 3 at Vegas: April 27, 9:30 PM 
Game 4 at Vegas: April 29, TBD
Game 5 vs Vegas: May 1, TBD
Game 6 at Vegas: May 3, TBD
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, TBD

