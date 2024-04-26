Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights
First Round: Game 3
When: Saturday, April 27 at 9:30 PM CT
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TBS, Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Shark Club
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 3 of the First Round
Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
0-2 (0-0 Away)
2-0 (0-0 Home)
Power Play
33.3% (1-for-3)
66.7% (2-for-3)
Penalty Kill
33.3% (1-for-3)
66.7% (2-for-3)
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 6-6 Overall | 3-4 Home | 3-4 Road
Captain Jamie Benn tallied an assist (0-1—1) in Game 2 against Vegas on Wednesday night, marking his 40th career postseason assists and surpassing Brad Maxwell (39) for sole possession of sixth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Benn has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of his 15 NHL seasons, all with Dallas, earning a total of 64 points (24-40—64) in 85 postseason games. Among franchise leaders, Benn ranks seventh in postseason points and ranks 10th in goals (24), only one shy of tying Joe Nieuwendyk and teammate Joe Pavelski for eighth. Last season, Benn tallied 11 points (3-8—11) in 17 games during the Stars’ run to the Western Conference Final, his second-longest postseason behind only the club’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 (8-11—19, 27 GP).
First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: L 3-1
Game 3 at Vegas: April 27, 9:30 PM
Game 4 at Vegas: April 29, TBD
Game 5 vs Vegas: May 1, TBD
Game 6 at Vegas: May 3, TBD
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, TBD