Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 4 of the First Round

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights

First Round: Game 4

When: Monday, April 29 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Grandscape

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record

1-2 (1-0 Away)

2-1 (0-1 Home)
Power Play
20.0% (1-for-5)
50.0% (2-for-4)
Penalty Kill
50.0% (2-for-4)
80.0% (4-for-5)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Golden Knights for Game 4 of their First Round series Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. This series marks the third time the clubs have met in the playoffs, following last season's Western Conference Final (L, 4-2) and the 2020 Western Conference Final (W, 4-2).
  • The Stars earned their first win of the series Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where they defeated the Golden Knights, 3-2, in overtime. Dallas outshot Vegas 46-34 in 76:23 minutes of game play.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has points (2-2—4) in each of the first three games of the First Round series against Vegas, sharing first on the team in both goals (2) and points. In the 2023 Western Conference final, Robertson led Stars skaters with five goals and six points (5-1—6) in six games against the Golden Knights.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded two goals (2-0—2) in Game 3 in Vegas, including the game-winning goal in overtime, becoming the youngest player (20 years, 349 days) in franchise history to record an overtime goal in the playoffs.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has recorded points (1-3—4) in each of the first three games in the Star’s First Round series against Vegas. He shares the lead among Stars skaters and shares fourth among league defensemen with four points.
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 7-8 Overall | 3-4 Home | 4-4 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored two goals (2-0—2) Saturday night in Game 3 against Vegas, opening the scoring for the Stars in the first period and capping off the night with the game-winning goal in overtime. With his overtime goal, Johnston became them youngest player (20 years, 349 days) in franchise history to record an overtime goal in the playoffs. The goal also marked the sixth playoff goal of his career, passing Tom McCarthy for the fourth most by a player age 20 or younger in franchise history. The Toronto, Ontario native now shares the lead among Stars skaters with two goals and ranks third with three points (2-1—3) in the 2024 playoffs. He led Stars skaters with 32 goals and tied for third on the club with 65 points (32-33—65) in 82 games in the regular season.

First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: L 3-1
Game 3 at Vegas: W 3-2
Game 4 at Vegas: April 29, 20:30
Game 5 vs Vegas: May 1, TBD
Game 6 at Vegas: May 3, TBD
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, TBD

