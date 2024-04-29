Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored two goals (2-0—2) Saturday night in Game 3 against Vegas, opening the scoring for the Stars in the first period and capping off the night with the game-winning goal in overtime. With his overtime goal, Johnston became them youngest player (20 years, 349 days) in franchise history to record an overtime goal in the playoffs. The goal also marked the sixth playoff goal of his career, passing Tom McCarthy for the fourth most by a player age 20 or younger in franchise history. The Toronto, Ontario native now shares the lead among Stars skaters with two goals and ranks third with three points (2-1—3) in the 2024 playoffs. He led Stars skaters with 32 goals and tied for third on the club with 65 points (32-33—65) in 82 games in the regular season.