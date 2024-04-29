Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights
First Round: Game 4
When: Monday, April 29 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Grandscape
Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
1-2 (1-0 Away)
2-1 (0-1 Home)
Power Play
20.0% (1-for-5)
50.0% (2-for-4)
Penalty Kill
50.0% (2-for-4)
80.0% (4-for-5)
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 7-8 Overall | 3-4 Home | 4-4 Road
Forward Wyatt Johnston scored two goals (2-0—2) Saturday night in Game 3 against Vegas, opening the scoring for the Stars in the first period and capping off the night with the game-winning goal in overtime. With his overtime goal, Johnston became them youngest player (20 years, 349 days) in franchise history to record an overtime goal in the playoffs. The goal also marked the sixth playoff goal of his career, passing Tom McCarthy for the fourth most by a player age 20 or younger in franchise history. The Toronto, Ontario native now shares the lead among Stars skaters with two goals and ranks third with three points (2-1—3) in the 2024 playoffs. He led Stars skaters with 32 goals and tied for third on the club with 65 points (32-33—65) in 82 games in the regular season.
First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: L 3-1
Game 3 at Vegas: W 3-2
Game 4 at Vegas: April 29, 20:30
Game 5 vs Vegas: May 1, TBD
Game 6 at Vegas: May 3, TBD
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, TBD