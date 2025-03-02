Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against St. Louis

2425 gdg 3.2 vs STL
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Sunday, March 2 at 5:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TNT, truTV

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 3:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Bonanno Brother Pizza

Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
38-19-2 (21-7-1 Home)
28-26-6 (14-12-3 Away)
Rank
78 Points (2nd in Central)
62 Points (6th in Central)
Power Play
21.0% (37-for-176)
19.6% (26-for-133)
Penalty Kill
85.5% (136-for-159)
72.7% (104-for-143)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues Sunday night for the third and final time this season. Dallas took the first two games of the season series with a 2-1 OT win on Dec. 14 and a 2-0 win on Jan. 25. Entering Sunday's match, the Stars are 38-19-2 while the Blues are 28-26-6.
  • Dallas is 122-131-56 all-time vs. St. Louis, including a 75-50-28 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in eight of their last nine contests against the Blues (7-1-1). Dallas has also won their last four games against St. Louis at American Airlines Center, dating back to April 13, 2023.
  • Forward Mikael Granlund enters Sunday's matchup riding a five-game point streak vs. St. Louis, earning six points (1-5—6) during that span. In his career against the Blues, Granlund has totaled 29 points (8-21—29) in 44 games played.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has scored 51 points (22-29—51) against St. Louis during his career, his second-highest total against any opponent since making his NHL debut in 2009-10. His 51 points against the Blues rank third among active NHL skaters and his 22 goals rank second among active NHL skaters. The Stars hold a 20-4-6 record against the Blues when Benn registers at least one point.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Mikael Granlund (1-5—6, 5 GP)

Jamie Benn (22-29—51, 57 GP)

Esa Lindell (1-2—3, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (13-22—35, 51 GP)

Roope Hintz (0-2—2, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (9-20—29, 44 GP)

Jason Robertson (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Mikael Granlund (8-21—29, 44 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Robertson enters Sunday's contest with multi-point outings in his last three games (5-3—8), including his first hat trick of the season (fourth career) on Feb. 23 against the Islanders. Robertson scored his 25th goal of the season in Dallas' last game against the Kings and became the sixth Stars player in the past 30 years to record four or more consecutive 25-goal campaigns according to NHL Stats. Robertson has tallied 31 points (16-15—31) since Jan. 1, which is the fifth-most in the NHL over that span. His 16 goals over that span are also the third-most among NHL skaters entering play Saturday.

Blues forward Robert Thomas enters play Saturday riding an eight-game point streak (4-8—12), his longest point streak of the season and tied for the fourth longest active point streak in the NHL. Thomas leads the Blues in points (48) and assists (32). He sits at third on St. Louis in points on the road (24) while only playing in 22 of the teams 29 road games this season. In his career against Dallas, Thomas has 10 points (2-8—10) in 17 games.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have not registered more than two consecutive regulation losses in nearly three seasons under head coach Pete DeBoer.

There’s a good reason for that.

In putting together the third best record in the NHL this season, Dallas has found a way to be incredibly consistent despite all manners of adversity. This week is a great example. The Stars returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off break to play three games in four nights in three different cities. Several of the players who participated in the tournament didn’t get any practice time, and that showed as the team was scrambly and disjointed while still finding a way to win two of the three games.

But after a day of practice on Thursday, the lads in Victory Green were much more connected on Friday in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. It made complete sense.

“More connected, more in sync with each other, puck movement was better,” DeBoer said. “I think that’s practice. You’re off for a couple of weeks, it’s hard not to lose some of that. The more we’re together, the more practice time we get, we start to get some of that back.”

Clearly, any team improves with more repetition and more time together, but the Stars seem to fall back into their routine as well as anyone in the league. They have a style of play, and it helps create winning.

“We have that standard that every player has to follow,” said forward Robertson. “It’s important to embrace that.”

Robertson has been on a heater since Jan. 1, scoring 36 points in 23 games (second best in the NHL in that span), but said the key to winning isn’t outscoring opponents, but playing a good defensive game and staying on the same page.

“Getting back to home ice, you get back to your identity,” Robertson said of the team’s four-game homestand. “It’s always nice to get back home, especially when you’ve been on the road for whatever it’s been.”

Dallas last played at American Airlines Center on Feb. 2 before Friday’s home win, so there are a lot of factors in getting its rhythm back. They have been able to do it on the road as well, and the key is playing smart hockey where individuals win battles and every line plays well together.

“We want to play in the other team’s end as much as we can, and that starts out with defending well,” said forward Wyatt Johnston. “When we play the way we’re supposed to, it ends up working out well for us. It’s having that detail in your game.”

There is a lot to having the detail, but the Stars have done a good job of creating habits that are easy to remember. They have done that in all three seasons under DeBoer and his coaching staff, and it starts every season in training camp.

“We talked in training camp about having that foundation to your game,” DeBoer said. “I think that foundation is something you always fall back on, so you don’t lose multiple games in a row, so you’re not at the mercy of being hot on the power play or being hot scoring. You can still win 1 or 2-0, that’s all part of the foundation.”

That said, the Stars are winning by much bigger margins these days. Dallas leads the NHL in scoring since Jan. 1 with 83 goals. The Stars also have the best record over the span at 16-6-1. Bottom line, they are finding their game, despite missing Miro Heiskanen and Seguin.

“The coaching staff does an amazing job of making that easy for us,” Johnston said. “We know what we’re supposed to be doing and that makes it predictable for us. Part of that success is how much we work on it.”

Key Numbers 🔢

7-1-1

Dallas has points in eight of its past nine meetings (7-1-1) with the Blues.

90.8 percent

Dallas leads the NHL in home penalty killing success at 90.8 percent.

48

St. Louis gives up the fourth fewest second period goals in the league at 48. Dallas scores the 10th most second period goals at 64.

He Said It 📢

“I think the 4 Nations experience for him was invaluable. I feel like he’s come back and the game has slowed down for him. It was a coming out party for him to the league, but also in his own mind where he can think `I’m an elite player in this league and I can do this on a nightly basis against the best players.’ I think he’s taken that confidence back here.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on defenseman Thomas Harley, and how he improved by playing for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
March 4
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
March 6
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Edmonton Oilers
March 8
9:00 PM CT
Rogers Place

