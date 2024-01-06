Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Game 38: Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators
When: Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
22-10-5 (12-6-2 Home)
21-17-1 (9-7-1 Away)
Rank
49 Points (3rd Central)
43 Points (4th Central)
Power Play
22.4% (24-for-107)
21.5% (29-for-135)
Penalty Kill
84.9% (101-for-119)
77.3% (99-for-128)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (2-8--10, 5 GP)
Joe Pavelski (23-25--48, 63 GP)
Roope Hintz (5-3--8, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (15-26--41, 62 GP)
Joe Pavelski (2-5--7, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-20--31, 35 GP)
Craig Smith (3-1--4, 4 GP)
Forward Tyler Seguin posted two goals (2-0--2) Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche and now has five points (2-3--5) in his last three games. Seguin shares third on the club with 13 goals and ranks sixth with 28 points (13-15--28). Seguin has scored all 13 of his goals at even strength this season, leading Stars skaters in that category.