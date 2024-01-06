Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin posted two goals (2-0--2) Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche and now has five points (2-3--5) in his last three games. Seguin shares third on the club with 13 goals and ranks sixth with 28 points (13-15--28). Seguin has scored all 13 of his goals at even strength this season, leading Stars skaters in that category.