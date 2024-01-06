Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 38: Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators

When: Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
22-10-5 (12-6-2 Home)
21-17-1 (9-7-1 Away)
Rank
49 Points (3rd Central)
43 Points (4th Central)
Power Play
22.4% (24-for-107)
21.5% (29-for-135)
Penalty Kill
84.9% (101-for-119)
77.3% (99-for-128)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
5-4-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars conclude their five-game homestand Saturday night against Nashville. Entering Saturday's game, the Stars have won five consecutive games (5-0-0) against Nashville, as well as each of their last three (3-0-0) at home.
  • The Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in seven of their last eight home games (5-1-2) against the Predators.
  • The clubs opened their season series on Dec. 23 in Nashville, where the Stars mounted a two-goal comeback in a 3-2 win. Forward Craig Smith (1-0--1) tied the game at 19:45 of the third period, and defenseman Jani Hakanpää (1-0--1) followed up with the game-winner with four seconds remaining in regulation.
  • Selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Smith skated in 661 games with the Predators and tallied 330 points (162-168--330) over nine seasons. Since leaving Nashville, Smith has appeared in four games against Nashville and has tallied a point in each (3-1--4).
  • Forward Jason Robertson has points (2-8--10) in each of his last five games against Nashville, as well as points (5-8--13) in each of his last six games against them at home. In 17 career games against the Predators, Robertson has posted 19 points (8-11--19).


Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (2-8--10, 5 GP) 

Joe Pavelski (23-25--48, 63 GP)

Roope Hintz (5-3--8, 5 GP) 

Jamie Benn (15-26--41, 62 GP)

Joe Pavelski (2-5--7, 5 GP) 

Matt Duchene (11-20--31, 35 GP)

Craig Smith (3-1--4, 4 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin posted two goals (2-0--2) Thursday night against the Colorado Avalanche and now has five points (2-3--5) in his last three games. Seguin shares third on the club with 13 goals and ranks sixth with 28 points (13-15--28). Seguin has scored all 13 of his goals at even strength this season, leading Stars skaters in that category.

