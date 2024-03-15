Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Game 69: Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings
When: Saturday, March 16 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Modano Ceremony: 4:00 PM on PNC Plaza
Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
40-19-9 (19-10-4 Home)
33-21-11 (19-10-4 Away)
Rank
89 Points (2nd Central)
77 Points (3rd Pacific)
Power Play
23.5% (47-for-200)
21.6% (43-for-199)
Penalty Kill
80.6% (166-for-206)
86.5% (179-for-207)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (5-6—11, 6 GP)
Joe Pavelski (26-30—56, 74 GP)
Joe Pavelski (3-4—7, 6 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-21—37, 48 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-2—4, 3 GP)
Ryan Suter (2-32—34, 65 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (2-2—4, 3 GP)
Radek Faksa (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Craig Smith (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Forward Wyatt Johnston scored a goal (1-0—0) in the first 15 seconds of the first period on Thursday night against the New Jersey devils. With his 25th goal of the season, he surpassed his goal total from last season (24), establishing a new career high. Johnston has goals (3-1—4) in three consecutive games and has tallied nine points (6-3—9) in his last five games. The 20-year-old ranks second among Stars skaters with 25 goals and ranks fifth with 52 points (25-27—52) this season.