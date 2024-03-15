Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 69: Dallas Stars vs Los Angeles Kings

When: Saturday, March 16 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Modano Ceremony: 4:00 PM on PNC Plaza

Dallas Stars
Los Angeles Kings
Record
40-19-9 (19-10-4 Home)
33-21-11 (19-10-4 Away)
Rank
89 Points (2nd Central)
77 Points (3rd Pacific)
Power Play
23.5% (47-for-200)
21.6% (43-for-199)
Penalty Kill
80.6% (166-for-206)
86.5% (179-for-207)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-4-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at American Airlines Center for the third and final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars have won each of their last three games (3-0-0) and have earned a record of 11-3-0 in their last 14 games against the Kings.
  • The Stars have won four consecutive games (4-0-0) against the Kings at American Airlines Center.
  • Dallas has won each of the first two games (2-0-0) in the season series this season against Los Angeles, outscoring them 9-2. The Stars have gone 1-for-6 (16.7%) on the power-play and 7-for-8 (87.5%) on the penalty kill. Forward Jason Robertson leads Stars skaters with four points (1-3—4) in the season series, and forwards Wyatt Johnston (2-1—3) and Joe Pavelski (2-1—3) have each tallied two goals.
  • Robertson has tallied points in all but one of his seven career appearances against the Kings. He has earned a total of 11points (5-6—11), including six points (2-4—6) in three games at home.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has tallied eight points (3-5—7) in his last five games against Los Angeles. He has earned 10 points (4-6—10) in 10 career games against the Kings.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (5-6—11, 6 GP)

Joe Pavelski (26-30—56, 74 GP)

Joe Pavelski (3-4—7, 6 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-21—37, 48 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (2-2—4, 3 GP)

Ryan Suter (2-32—34, 65 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (2-2—4, 3 GP)

Radek Faksa (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Craig Smith (0-2—2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored a goal (1-0—0) in the first 15 seconds of the first period on Thursday night against the New Jersey devils. With his 25th goal of the season, he surpassed his goal total from last season (24), establishing a new career high. Johnston has goals (3-1—4) in three consecutive games and has tallied nine points (6-3—9) in his last five games. The 20-year-old ranks second among Stars skaters with 25 goals and ranks fifth with 52 points (25-27—52) this season.

