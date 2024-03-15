Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored a goal (1-0—0) in the first 15 seconds of the first period on Thursday night against the New Jersey devils. With his 25th goal of the season, he surpassed his goal total from last season (24), establishing a new career high. Johnston has goals (3-1—4) in three consecutive games and has tallied nine points (6-3—9) in his last five games. The 20-year-old ranks second among Stars skaters with 25 goals and ranks fifth with 52 points (25-27—52) this season.