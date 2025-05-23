Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton

By Stars Staff

Western Conference Final: Game 2

When: Friday, May 23 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

Pregame Band: Electric Church

Doors Open: 5:30 PM CT

Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
9-5 (7-1 Home)
8-4 (4-3 Away)
Power Play
34.9% (15-for-43)
25.9% (7-for-27)
Penalty Kill
84.8% (39-for-46)
62.2% (23-for-37)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers Friday night for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. The Stars have a 31-35 all-time record in Game 2s including a 20-10 record at home, while Edmonton is 33-23 in Game 2s with a 14-18 record on the road.
  • The Stars have won five of their last six postseason series against the Oilers, dating back to the 1998 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Dallas has 30 all-time wins in the playoffs against Edmonton, including 16 home victories, which are the most of any team in the NHL.
  • Dallas has gone 15-for-43 on the power play this postseason for a 34.9 percent success rate, which was the second-best mark in the NHL entering play Thursday and is the highest conversion rate of any team remaining in the playoffs.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has recorded five points (2-3—5) in seven career postseason games against the Oilers, including tallying a multi-point performance (1-1—2) in Game 1 on May 21 against Edmonton. Heiskanen also has four points (1-3—4) in four playoff games this season, earning points in all but one of those games.
  • Forward Mikael Granlund put up two points (1-1—2) in his first playoff appearance against the Oilers in Game 1 on May 21. His performance against the Oilers brought his postseason point total up to nine (5-4—9), which set a playoff career high for the forward. His five goals this postseason are also the most of his career and his four assists are tied for the most of his playoff career. In his last five games played, Granlund has registered three multi-point games, totaling seven points (4-3—7) over that span.

Records vs Edmonton🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
81-49-23 Overall | 46-20-11 Home | 35-29-12 Away
6-3 Series | 30-19 Overall | 16-10 Home | 14-9 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Tyler Seguin earned three points (2-1—3) in Dallas' last game against the Oilers on May 21, his first multi-point performance of the postseason, and now has eight points (4-4—8) in seven career postseason games vs. Edmonton. His eight postseason points vs. Edmonton tops active Stars skaters. Seguin registered his 50th career playoff assist on Granlund’s goal in Game 1 and became the 32nd active NHL player to have at least 50 career assists in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Seguin now has eight points (4-4—8) in 14 postseason games this season, which is tied for fifth among Stars skaters.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has four points (1-3—4) in his last two playoff games, including a three-point night in Game 1 vs. Dallas. Draisaitl scored the opening goal in Game 1 which was his fourth career series-opening goal and tied Sidney Crosby for the most among active players according to NHL Stats. In his postseason career against Dallas, Draisaitl has tallied seven points (3-4—7) in seven games played.

First Shift 🏒

For all the impressive comebacks the Stars have had this year, coach Pete DeBoer wouldn’t mind starting ahead and staying ahead.

“It’s not an easy group to coach that way, because why are we waiting to do this in order to respond?” DeBoer asked after the latest incredible comeback in Game 1 against Edmonton Wednesday. “But they’ve stepped up and responded every time we’ve been in that spot and their resiliency as a group is probably the most admirable thing that I have about them.”

The Stars are the only team in league history to overcome a multi-goal deficit in the third period of two different playoff games to win in regulation. They did that in Game 7 against Colorado on the back of Mikko Rantanen’s hat trick. They did it in Game 1 against Edmonton on the back of three power play goals in a span of 5:26. It is an impressive feat, but also in line with what this team has done all season.

The Stars have allowed the first goal in 11 of 14 playoff games and gone 6-5 in those contests. They have started slow and finished strong. They have shown they are never out of games.

“There's a calmness to our group, there always has been,” forward Seguin said. “I've seen it over the last few years, and I don't know where it kind of really started, but we have a lot of belief in us. We never fully think we're out of the game.”

The Stars have a solid leadership core led by captain Jamie Benn and a consistent group of alternate captains that includes Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz, Seguin, Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston. By mixing in that many voices, the team has managed adversity very well. That said, a seven-game winless streak to end the regular season also built scar tissue, DeBoer said.

“I think it was important,” DeBoer said. “Every group is different. Some groups want to roll into the playoffs playing great, feeling good about yourself, they need that. I think our group needed a little bit of a shock to the system at that point of the year.”

DeBoer said that adding players like Rantanen, Cody Ceci and Granlund changed the chemistry of the team. He also said the fact that the Stars couldn’t move ahead of Winnipeg and couldn’t be caught by Colorado created a stagnancy.

“We had a new group, we were kind of solidified in our playoff spot, we had a gauntlet of opponents on the docket, knowing you’d have to go through Colorado already in the First Round and probably get Winnipeg in the second and Vegas or Edmonton in the third….So, I think we needed a little bit of a wake-up call late in the season,” DeBoer said. “That shock of, ‘Hey we better have our details in place if we want to survive this.’ So every group is different. Some groups maybe would’ve wilted under that, some groups don’t need that type of shock. I think our group did. I think we were a little bit too comfortable in where we were and how things were going for us.”

Since then, Dallas not only beat the Avalanche and the Jets, but got Jason Robertson back from a lower-body injury and Heiskanen back from knee surgery. So now the Stars are hardened by their experiences and potentially refreshed by the fact that a couple of key players have not been physically worn down.

“I think I’m trying to hit my stride,” said Robertson. “That’s what excites me, excites everyone in the locker room. I’m going to use that extra motivation, everyone else, to improve my game and get a little extra jump and hopefully hit that stride.”

DeBoer said he has learned that patience is key in situations like this.

“You try and be patient, you try and have composure,” he said. “You try and be the calming voice in the room. Until you lose seven or eight in a row, it’s like Mike Tyson, right? Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the nose. So, definitely I think it was a lot of work this year down the stretch. Trying to keep the train on the tracks and when it got off the tracks, get it back on as quickly as possible without losing it. We pulled just about every trick we had in the bag out to try and keep it going.”

And now, they are seeing benefits from that.

Key Numbers 🔢

34.9 percent

Dallas has the second best power play in the postseason at 34.9 percent. They scored three power play goals in Game 1.

62 percent

The Stars won 62 percent of their faceoffs in Game 1 against Edmonton. Seguin won 10-of-13 and Duchene won 8-of-11.

24:03

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley played 24:03 in Game 1. That is the third fewest minutes he has played in the playoffs. Harley, who leads the NHL in postseason time on ice, is seeing his minutes reduced because of the return of Heiskanen.

He Said It 📢

“I mean, just the start of last game felt really weird to be on the other side of things. I kind of settled in as the game went on, but definitely feels weird to play your former team.”

-Stars defenseman Ceci, who was a member of the Oilers the last three seasons and went to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final with Edmonton

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
May 21
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2
May 23
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
May 25
2:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 4
May 27
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 5
May 29
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 31
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
Game 7
June 2
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

