Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
3-3 (2-1 Home)
3-3 (1-2 Away)
Power Play
26.3% (5-for-19)
3-3 (1-2 Away)
Penalty Kill
84.2% (16-for-19)
73.7% (14-for-19)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Colorado Avalanche Saturday night for Game 7 of their First Round series. The Stars have an 8-9 all-time record in Game 7s including a 5-3 record on home ice, while Colorado is 6-10 in Game 7s with a 2-5 record on the road.
  • Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer is 2-0 in Game 7s since joining the Stars, with both games being won at home. He holds an all-time record of 8-0 in Game 7s of a Stanley Cup Playoff series. DeBoer is the only head coach in NHL history to have coached more than five Game 7s without a loss and is tied with Darryl Sutter for the most Game 7 wins in NHL history.
  • According to NHL Stats, the Stars/North Stars franchise is set to compete in its 18th all-time Game 7 (8-9 in 17 GP) which will match the Blues (10-8 in 18 GP) and Penguins (10-8 in 18 GP) for the most of any non-Original Six franchise. Saturday's contest will be the fourth Game 7 between the Stars and Avalanche, the seventh head-to-head matchup in NHL history with as many Game 7 showdowns. Dallas has won each of the three prior Game 7s between these clubs (2020 R2, 2000 CF & 1999 CF).
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen has totaled eight points (2-6—8) in six postseason appearances against his former team, including putting up multi-point performances in his last two games. Over his last two games: Rantanen set a playoff career high with four points (1-3—4) in Game 6 against the Avalanche. Rantanen’s goal in Game 5 against the Avalanche made him the seventh different player in NHL history to score a playoff goal against a team with which he tallied 100-plus postseason points according to NHL Stats.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has totaled 18 points (7-11—18) in 18 career postseason games against the Avalanche, including a four-point night (2-2—4) in Game 6. His four points all came in the second period, tying the NHL record for points in a period by a pair of teammates alongside teammate Mikko Rantanen (1-3—4). His four points mark the third time in his career that he has put up such points in a single playoff game (last: May 9, 2024 vs. COL). Hintz's 18 career playoff points against Colorado also top all active NHL skaters.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
69-68-22 Overall | 43-23-13 Home | 26-45-9 Away

4-2 Series | 21-23 Overall | 10-13 Home | 11-10 Away

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston enters Saturday's matchup having six points (2-4—6) in six games this series, including tallying points in his last two games. His six postseason points are the third-most among Stars skaters, behind Mikko Rantanen (2-6—8) and Roope Hintz (4-3—7). Johnston has played in two Game 7s during his career, earning two goals in those games, joining teammates Mikko Rantanen and Cody Ceci as the only active Stars skaters with two or more goals in a Game 7 over their career. In all, Johnston has registered 10 points (5-5—10) in 12 playoff games vs. Colorado.

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon enters Saturday's contest with 10 points (6-4—10) in six games this series and is currently riding a three-game point streak. MacKinnon's 10 postseason points tops Colorado skaters, while ranking second in the league, trailing Edmonton's Connor McDavid (2-9—11). According to NHL Stats, MacKinnon tied the Avalanche/Nordiques mark for points in a playoff period (2-1—3). He also became the first Avalanche forward to post three points in a potential elimination game since Andre Burakovsky (2-1—3 in Game 5 of 2020 R2). Over his career in Game 7s, MacKinnon has earned one point (0-1—1) in four games.

First Shift 🏒

Pete DeBoer is 8-0 in Game 7’s in his career, and there might be a good reason for that.

The Stars’ coach takes a no-nonsense approach to these things and on Friday made it clear that he won’t be playing any head games regarding his injured players, winger Jason Robertson and defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

“I’m going to put this to bed now, neither of them is playing [in Game 7],” DeBoer said after a long travel day from Denver on Friday. “We’ve got the lineup that we’ve got and we’re comfortable with that. We’ve got to go out and show, like we have all series, that we’re bigger than two players.”

DeBoer calls Robertson “arguably our best offense player,” and referred to Heiskanen as “one of the best defensemen in the world.” Heiskanen has been out with a knee injury he sustained on Jan. 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights when a falling Mark Stone’s helmet struck his knee. Robertson was hurt in the final regular-season game against Nashville and has been rehabbing a lower body injury throughout the playoffs. Both have been skating, and Heiskanen has looked close at times. That would allow DeBoer to play mind games by hiding information, but he seems to believe a straight-forward approach is better.

After all, Dallas has pushed a very good Colorado team to Game 7 with both players missing, so they definitely have the ability to win Game 7 and advance to the Second Round. Dallas lost Game 1 at American Airlines Center, won Games 2 and 3, got blown out in Game 4 in Denver, came back and won Game 5 in Dallas, and then lost a very competitive Game 6 in Denver. The Avalanche had a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Stars came back and took a 4-3 lead in the second, and then Colorado got a fluky goal to go up 5-4 and added two empty-net goals in an eventual 7-4 win.

Bottom line, there has been a lot of back and forth in this series, and both teams have flexed their muscles at time. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) in 6 games and leads a talented team that is averaging 3.67 goals per game (6th) and 35.7 shots on goal (2nd). Dallas averages 2.63 goals per game (12th) and 27.8 shots on goal (8th).

“I think you learn every time you play a team, things that work, things that don’t work,” DeBoer said of the series with this familiar rival. “Listen, they’re a really good team and we’ve been off a little bit, energy wise or detail wise, they can overwhelm you. And when those things have been in place, we’ve been more than competitive, so I’m excited about Game 7.”

DeBoer is 8-0 in his career in Game 7s. Colorado coach Jared Bednar is 0-3. However, DeBoer said that doesn’t matter.

“Honestly, Jared Bednar and I are not going to have a big impact on this game,” DeBoer said. “The players know each other, it’s who goes out and executes and gets big games from the right guys.”

The Stars in their past two games have received strong performances from Rantanen and Hintz on a line with Mikael Granlund. Rantanen, who played more than a decade with the Avalanche before getting traded this year, has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 6 games, while Hintz has 7 (4 goals, 3 assists). That was huge in a big Game 5 win at home and it kept the Stars in a scrappy Game 6 performance. DeBoer said that kind of momentum can carry over.

“Game 4 was a disaster, but I thought [in Game 5], we were competitive, and in a tough spot,” DeBoer said. “Down 2-0 in that environment, I thought our guys really battled hard. It didn’t end up the way we wanted it to, a missed opportunity with the lead in the third period, but they have something to say about that, and they’re a really good team.”

DeBoer also says the Stars are a good team, and that’s why they have home ice in Game 7.

“You work for that all year,” the coach said. “There was a lot of work put into that during the season. I’m proud of our group in the adversity that they have battled, that they’re in this position and have this opportunity.”

Dallas has some great experience in recent Game 7s. The Stars beat Vegas last season and Seattle the year before. Goalie Jake Oettinger is 2-1 with a .956 save percentage. That should help the 26-year-old netminder on Saturday.

“We’ve all been there before,” Oettinger said. “We know what we have to do to beat these guys and we know what we do when they run it up on us. We’ve got to play the right way if we want a chance to win.”

Key Numbers 🔢

6

Colorado has lost its last six Game 7’s, dating back to 2002. Included in that run was a 5-4 Dallas win in 2020 when Joel Kiviranta tallied a hat trick. Kiviranta now plays for the Avalanche.

66.1

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog has a 66.1 SAT in four games since returning from a three-year injury absence. Landeskog leads the Avalanche in a category that measures puck possession.

169:55

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley leads all NHL players on playoff time on ice at 169:55. Harley is averaging 28:19 per game in the postseason.

He Said It 📢

“I thought Wyatt Johnston’s line was our best line in Game 5. They didn’t have a great game in Game 6. If you’re off a little bit, that team can make you look bad. But that’s how a series goes. You very rarely have four lines going every night. I thought last night Matt\] [Duchene and Hintz were really good. I thought our third and fourth lines got overwhelmed at certain points. We’ve got to flip that script.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on the play of Johnston, who has 6 points but is minus-5 in the playoffs

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 19
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 21
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 23
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
April 26
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
April 28
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
May 1
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 3
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

