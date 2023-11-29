Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Game 21: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames
When: Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record
13-5-2 (8-1-1 Away)
9-10-3 (4-3-1 Home)
Rank
28 Points (2nd Central)
21 Points (4th Pacific)
Power Play
20.3% (13-for-64)
11.3% (8-for-71)
Penalty Kill
88.6% (62-for-70)
83.6% (61-for-73)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-3-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (4-8--12, 8 GP)
Joe Pavelski (20-41--61, 63 GP)
Jason Robertson (7-4--11, 7 GP)
Jamie Benn (23-21--44, 42 GP)
Joe Pavelski (4-6--10, 6 GP)
Ryan Suter (5-24--29, 62 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-6--9, 5 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (1-2--3, 2 GP)
Nils Lundkvist (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Forward Joe Pavelski opened the scoring (1-0--1) for Dallas in a 2-0 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday night. Pavelski has posted goals (2-0--2) in consecutive games and has points (5-3--8) in each of his last seven. 20 games into the 2023-24 season, he has only been held off the scoresheet five times. The 39-year-old leads Stars skaters with 10 goals and 20 points (10-10--20).