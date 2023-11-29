Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski opened the scoring (1-0--1) for Dallas in a 2-0 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday night. Pavelski has posted goals (2-0--2) in consecutive games and has points (5-3--8) in each of his last seven. 20 games into the 2023-24 season, he has only been held off the scoresheet five times. The 39-year-old leads Stars skaters with 10 goals and 20 points (10-10--20).