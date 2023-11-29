Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1701293134623
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 21: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames

WhenThursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM CT

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

TVBally Sports Southwest

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record
13-5-2 (8-1-1 Away)
9-10-3 (4-3-1 Home)
Rank
28 Points (2nd Central)
21 Points (4th Pacific)
Power Play
20.3% (13-for-64)
11.3% (8-for-71)
Penalty Kill
88.6% (62-for-70)
83.6% (61-for-73)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars travel to Calgary for their third and final game against the Flames this season on Thursday. The teams have split the season series with one win each, following a 4-3 Stars win on Nov. 2 and a 7-4 Stars loss on Nov. 24. 
  • The Stars have won seven of their last eight games (7-1-0) on the road in Calgary, including each of their last two (2-0-0).
  • Captain Jamie Benn has tallied points (3-6--9) in his last five games against the Flames, including four consecutive multi-point performances. He leads current Stars skaters with 23 goals and ranks second with 44 points (23-21--44) in 42 career games against Calgary.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has recorded points (4-6--9) in six consecutive games against Calgary, including two three-point performances, and he has recorded points (3-5--8) in each of his last five games in Calgary.
  • Held off the scoresheet in only one of his eight career games against Calgary, forward Jason Robertson has recorded goals (5-2--7) in each of his last four games agaisnt the Flames. He has posted three points (2-1--3) in two games against them this season, sharing the team lead with two goals.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (4-8--12, 8 GP)

Joe Pavelski (20-41--61, 63 GP) 

Jason Robertson (7-4--11, 7 GP) 

Jamie Benn (23-21--44, 42 GP) 

Joe Pavelski (4-6--10, 6 GP)

Ryan Suter (5-24--29, 62 GP)

Jamie Benn (3-6--9, 5 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (1-2--3, 2 GP)

Nils Lundkvist (0-2--2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski opened the scoring (1-0--1) for Dallas in a 2-0 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday night. Pavelski has posted goals (2-0--2) in consecutive games and has points (5-3--8) in each of his last seven. 20 games into the 2023-24 season, he has only been held off the scoresheet five times. The 39-year-old leads Stars skaters with 10 goals and 20 points (10-10--20).

