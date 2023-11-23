Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Game 19: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames
When: Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Tickets and Parking: View seats and purchase parking
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Tickets and Parking: View seats and purchase parking
Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record
12-4-2 (5-3-1 Home)
7-9-3 (4-6-2 Away)
Rank
26 Points (1st Central)
17 Points (6th Pacific)
Power Play
20.3% (12-for-59)
13.1% (8-for-61)
Penalty Kill
87.3% (55-for-63)
85.7% (54-for-63)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-3-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (4-7--11, 7 GP)
Joe Pavelski (19-14--60, 62 GP)
Jason Robertson (6-3--9, 6 GP)
Jamie Benn (23-29--42, 41 GP)
Joe Pavelski (3-6--9, 5 GP)
Ryan Suter (5-24--29, 61 GP)
Jamie Benn (3-4--7, 4 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-5--6, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (1-3--4, 3 GP)
Mason Marchment (1-1--2, 2 GP)
Forward Roope Hintz scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Hintz now has goals in consecutive games (2-2--4), following a three-point performance (1-2--3) against the Rangers on Monday. Hintz shares first on the club with eight goals and ranks second with 17 points (8-9--17) through 17 games this season.