Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game 19: Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames

WhenFriday, November 24 at 7:30 PM CT

WhereAmerican Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets and Parking: View seats and purchase parking

Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record

12-4-2 (5-3-1 Home)

7-9-3 (4-6-2 Away)

Rank

26 Points (1st Central)

17 Points (6th Pacific)

Power Play

20.3% (12-for-59)

13.1% (8-for-61)

Penalty Kill

87.3% (55-for-63)

85.7% (54-for-63)

Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Calgary Flames Friday night at American Airlines Center for the second meeting between the clubs this season. The teams opened the season series on Nov. 1 in Calgary with a 4-3 Stars win and will finish the season series next week on Nov. 30 in Calgary. 
  • The Stars have won their last two games (2-0-0) against Calgary. They have a record of 3-4-0 in their last seven games, with six of the seven games decided by one goal.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has tallied points (3-4--7) in his last four games against the Flames, including three consecutive multi-point performances. He leads current Stars skaters with 23 goals and ranks second with 42 points (23-19--42) in 41 career games against Calgary.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has recorded points (3-6--9) in five consecutive games against Calgary, including two three-point performances, and has goals (-1--5) in each of his last three games against them.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has earned nine assists (0-9--9) in his last seven games against Calgary, including four (0-4--4) in his last three games at home
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (4-7--11, 7 GP)

Joe Pavelski (19-14--60, 62 GP)

Jason Robertson (6-3--9, 6 GP) 

Jamie Benn (23-29--42, 41 GP)

Joe Pavelski (3-6--9, 5 GP)

Ryan Suter (5-24--29, 61 GP)

Jamie Benn (3-4--7, 4 GP)

Roope Hintz (1-5--6, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (1-3--4, 3 GP)

Mason Marchment (1-1--2, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Hintz now has goals in consecutive games (2-2--4), following a three-point performance (1-2--3) against the Rangers on Monday. Hintz shares first on the club with eight goals and ranks second with 17 points (8-9--17) through 17 games this season.