Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz scored the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. Hintz now has goals in consecutive games (2-2--4), following a three-point performance (1-2--3) against the Rangers on Monday. Hintz shares first on the club with eight goals and ranks second with 17 points (8-9--17) through 17 games this season.