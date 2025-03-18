Game Day Guide: Stars vs Ducks

Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Anaheim

2425 GDG 3.18 vs ANA
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

When: Tuesday, March 18 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 PM South Entrance

AAC Food Highlight: Street Tacos

50/50 Beneficiary: Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation

Promotional Night: Noche Mexicana

Mystery Pucks: Fan Center 113

Jersey Auction: Ends March 25

College Night: Oklahoma State University

Dallas Stars
Anaheim Ducks
Record
42-21-3 (24-7-1 Home)
29-31-7 (13-16-5 Away)
Rank
87 Points (2nd in Central)
65 Points (6th in Pacific)
Power Play
22.6% (44-for-195)
12.9% (23-for-179)
Penalty Kill
84.5% (147-for-174)
72.8% (139-for-191)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-6-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night for the third and final time this season. Entering Tuesday's match, the Stars are 42-21-3 while the Ducks are 29-31-7. Dallas fell short in their last two games vs. Anaheim, with the Ducks winning 4-2 on Nov. 18 and 2-1 on Feb. 4.
  • Dallas is 83-40-15 all-time vs. Anaheim, including a 50-13-6 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won 11 of their last 15 games against the Ducks (11-4-0) dating back to Oct. 25, 2018. Dallas' 50 wins at home are the most of any team all-time against Anaheim.
  • Captain Jamie Benn rides a three-game point streak against the Ducks (1-3—4) entering Tuesday's matchup. In all, Benn has 38 points (12-26—38) in 51 career games against Anaheim. His 38 points against the Ducks tops all active Stars skaters and ranks ninth in the league among active NHL skaters.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has registered seven points in his last eight games (3-4—7) against Anaheim. In all, Hintz has 11 points (5-6—11) in 13 career games against the Ducks. Hintz (0.85) sits third behind teammates Mikko Rantanen (1.14) and Miro Heiskanen (0.87) among active Stars skaters in points per game against the Ducks with a minimum three games played.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (12-26—38, 51 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (0-5—5, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (15-18—33, 29 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-16—30, 40 GP)
Mikael Granlund (6-16—22, 32 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Rantanen has tallied four points (2-2—4) through his first four games as a member of the Stars. Tuesday will mark Rantanen’s first-ever game at American Airlines Center as a part of the home team. Entering play Monday, Rantanen ranked 13th in the NHL in scoring this season with 74 points (29-45—74) in 66 regular-season games. His assist and point totals top all Stars skaters this season. He earned his 400th career assist on March 16 at Colorado, becoming the 11th Finnish-born player to reach that milestone, while being the third fastest player to do so (636 GP) according to NHL Stats. Rantanen enters Tuesday's contest riding a two-game point streak vs. Anaheim, earning five points (0-5—5) during those games. In all, Rantanen has recorded 33 points (15-18—33) in 29 career games against the Ducks.

Anaheim forward Cutter Gauthier has earned 10 points (2-8—10) over his last 10 games. He leads Anaheim rookies in points (13-31—34), ranking fifth among all NHL rookies this season. Gauthier recorded his ninth multi-point outing on March 16 at St. Louis, tying Chris Kunitz for the sixth most multi-point games in a season by a Ducks player according to NHL Stats. In two career games against Dallas this season, Gauthier has recorded three points (2-1—3).

First Shift 🏒

One of the strongest philosophies of the Pete DeBoer coaching style seems to be working out well for the Stars.

DeBoer likes to challenge depth players to earn their spot in the lineup, and that has helped produce a consistent performance for the fourth line no matter who is in the lineup.

For much of the season, DeBoer and his coaching staff have used Sam Steel, Oskar Bäck, Mavrik Bourque and Colin Blackwell on the fourth line. They even had some time with Logan Stankoven before he was traded. As a result, the forwards are all around 12 minutes a game in time on ice (Steel is at 14 with his penalty killing minutes) and the fourth line is instrumental in the success of the team.

“It’s critical for us,” DeBoer said. “We don’t win in Vancouver without the play of the fourth line. They really tilted the ice for us. We’ve all seen in the playoffs the importance of the fourth line.”

That line was huge in a 4-1 win over the Canucks, and they continuously help set the tone for the Stars.

“You need that,” DeBoer said. “You need that energy.”

Steel is the leader of the group. A former first-round pick in Anaheim, he bounced through Minnesota and was signed by the Stars as a free agent before last season. He was again on a one-year deal this year and has now earned a two-year contract extension with a raise to $2.1 million per season going forward. He said the fact that each of the forwards battle hard helps the line maintain a strong chemistry.

“The big thing is having the same identity and knowing what we need to do,” Steel said. “I think lately we’ve been doing a great job. We’ve been playing a lot in their zone and we always talk about tilting the ice, so that’s a great feeling.”

When the Stars are functioning well as a team, each line hands off momentum to the next. By getting in hard on the forecheck and forcing the opposition to spend time in their zone, the Stars can build puck possession. That means even if the fourth line doesn’t score, it can help the scoring lines get on the ice in good position. It’s one of the reasons the Stars are third in the league in 5-on-5 goals.

Like Steel, Bäck and Blackwell have had to fight for their minutes. Bäck, 25, played three seasons for the Texas Stars and was a bubble player coming into camp. However, his strong defensive play combined with his size and speed to make him the perfect fit. Now, 60 games into his NHL career, he is an NHL regular.

“I didn’t really hear anything more than, `Keep working, you’re right there.’” Bäck said of his outlook in camp. “I didn’t really expect to start with Dallas. I hoped, but I didn’t know. Everything was new and nervous, so it was a little hard. But I’m settled in now and just try to bring the same energy every night.”

Bäck was a healthy scratch a couple of weeks back. Blackwell has been in and out of the lineup. Even Bourque has been scratched. That’s part of the hunger that comes with the job.

“It’s been a good rotation,” Bäck said of the fact the trio often changes from game to game. “We try to play simple hockey, so it’s not that hard to come in or go out. Steeler, Blacky, Bourque, they are all smart players, so it’s easy to play with them.”

And now, as the possibility of Tyler Seguin returning to the lineup looms, the rotation could get even deeper. Evgenii Dadonov played on the fourth line earlier in the year and there’s no telling what the coaching staff might do once the playoffs start. That said, DeBoer believes that the ice time will be earned.

“We’re still building, really,” DeBoer said. “Guys are still auditioning for those posts. If we’re healthy, we’re going to have some really tough decisions to make.”

Key Numbers 🔢

44.4 percent

Anaheim ranks last in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 44.4 percent. Dallas ranks eighth at 51.9 percent.

16.9

Anaheim ranks fourth in blocked shots per game at 16.9. Dallas ranks 29th at 13.9.

84.5 percent

Dallas is tied for first in penalty kill success at 84.5 percent. Anaheim ranks 31st in power play success rate at 12.9 percent.

He Said It 📢

“I thought he handled it exceptionally well. When you think about, not just the past 24 hours in Denver, his last week to 10 days. He came in, met us on the road, hasn’t got settled yet, and then immediately come back in here and answer a lot of questions and get through the emotion of tonight. I’m proud of how he handled it and proud of how he played. He’s just going to get better and better for us.”

-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on forward Rantanen’s return to play against the Colorado Avalanche Sunday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
March 20
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
March 22
1:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
March 24
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center

