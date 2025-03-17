It does have all the makings of a pretty good playoff series.
Heika’s Take: Late rally comes up short as Stars fall to Avalanche in overtime
Dallas fought back after a lackluster first two periods to pick up a valuable point on the road against a likely First Round playoff opponent
The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are seemingly on a collision course to meet in the First Round of the playoffs, and Sunday’s game sure provided a taste of what could be a juicy battle. Mikko Rantanen returned to the place where he played for 10 years, former Stars players like Valeri Nichushkin, Scott Wedgewood and Joel Kiviranta each played a big role against their old team, and Colorado was able to hang on for a 4-3 overtime win at Ball Arena to give both teams plenty to think about over the final month of the season.
Colorado (41-24-3, 85 points) now sits two points behind the Stars (42-21-3, 87 points) in the Central Division, but Dallas has played two fewer games. With Winnipeg safely in first place and Minnesota falling behind in fourth, it seems like the Avalanche and Stars are going to be playing a few more games this season.
“That’s a playoff game,” said Stars center Matt Duchene, who scored the tying goal in the third period. “That’s how I’m looking at it, that’s how we’re all looking at it. I think we all had butterflies coming to the rink today, it’s that time of year. It was a big point and it keeps us moving forward.”
Dallas hasn’t been playing its best hockey through a current 1-2-1 stretch, including big tests at Edmonton, Winnipeg and Colorado. So when you look at the differential in shots on goal (36-22 Colorado) and shot attempts (76-47 Colorado), it’s easy to say the Avalanche had the better of the game. But when you consider that Dallas was whistled for five penalties and allowed 11 shots on goal shorthanded, the numbers do balance out a little more.
“When you come in this building and the power plays are 5-1, it’s not going to look good through 40 minutes,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “If you’re on the wrong end of that by that margin against that team, the ice is going to be tilted and the shot clock is going to be tilted. I loved our battle and grit and effort to fight ‘til the end.”
The game was highly anticipated, as new Stars forward Rantanen was returning to the place where he became an NHL star. Rantanen was traded away from the Avalanche to Carolina in January and then was traded to the Stars last week. He is still settling into his new team and had a reunion with his old teammates on Saturday and Sunday. That created a lot of emotion. Rantanen received a tribute video and a nice ovation from the crowd and also had an assist on Jason Robertson’s goal to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.
“He created that goal,” DeBoer said. “That was a forecheck goal and he made the play. That’s what he’s here for.”
Rantanen said the game was a whirlwind, and after that opening goal, Colorado came back and took a 3-1 lead.
“It was a good start for us. To get the first goal is big against Colorado,” Rantanen said. “It was different, for sure. It was emotional being on this side, first time especially. The video and the reception from the fans, I will never forget that.”
In addition, Rantanen’s good friend and longtime teammate Nathan MacKinnon was honored before the game for his 1,000th career point, and that added to the script. Then, Stars captain Jamie Benn took a couple of penalties, and Dallas was fighting uphill. Martin Nečas, who was acquired from Carolina in the trade for Rantanen, scored the tying goal on the power play. Then, former Stars forward Val Nichushkin put Colorado ahead 2-1, and Jonathan Drouin made it 3-1 late in the second period.
The Stars were on the ropes at the time, but they found a way to dig out in the third. After getting just 10 shots on goal in the first 40 minutes, Dallas put up 12 in the third period. Mavrik Bourque cut the deficit to 3-2 with a nice battle at the net against a stickless Wedgewood. And then Duchene tied things up 20 seconds later when he battled for a net-front rebound and ripped it home.
“We felt like we were close,” Duchene said of the building momentum in the third period. “We were doing a lot of good things and Wedge made a lot of good saves. Stars goalie [Jake Oettinger] was great for us, and he was great for them. The shift that Bourquey and [Wyatt Johnston] and Jamie had I thought set the tone and then we got the next one right away.”
The Stars lost the game in overtime when Cale Makar scored 34 seconds into the extra frame, but the rally gave the game a much better feeling for the visitors and sent Dallas into a four-game homestand with both momentum and plenty of purpose.
As the Stars navigate the final 16 games of the regular season, they have to try to work Rantanen in, get Roope Hintz back up and running (he returned from a facial injury Sunday) and just find their best game.
Asked about a potential postseason showdown with Colorado, DeBoer said, “It should be great, but I’m worried about the next three weeks here.”
The Stars were the hottest team in the NHL from Jan. 1 to March 1, but that run seems to be over. Now, Dallas is trying to get things in rhythm and hopefully pave the way for the return of injured leaders Miro Heiskanen (knee) and Tyler Seguin (hip). If they have to play this Colorado team, they will need all hands on deck.
“For sure, it’s two good teams,” Rantanen said. “They played better than us, but it will be a good one for sure [if we meet in the playoffs].”
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.