Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced in a 3-2 win in Game 5 against Vegas. With his 16th career postseason win (16-15, 33 GP), he passed Don Beaupre (15-16 in 34 GP) for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time playoff wins list. The game also marked his fourth consecutive game allowing two goals or fewer, making him the first Stars goaltender to hold such a streak since Anton Khudobin did so in the 2020 postseason (Game 3 WCF to Game 1 SCF). The 25-year-old finished the regular season tied for sixth in the league with 35 wins, earning a win in 10 of his final 11 games.