Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 6 of the First Round

Game_Day_Guide_Site_1714703951184
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights

First Round: Game 6

When: Friday, May 3 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: Gilley's South Side Music Hall

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
3-2 (2-0 Away)
2-3 (0-2 Home)
Power Play
33.3% (4-for-12)
33.3% (3-for-9)
Penalty Kill
66.7% (6-for-9)
66.7% (8-for-12)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Golden Knights for Game 6 of their First Round series Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. This series marks the third time the clubs have met in the playoffs, following last season's Western Conference Final (L, 4-2) and the 2020 Western Conference Final (W, 4-2).
  • The Stars earned their third win of the series Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, where they defeated the Golden Knights, 3-2. Dallas went 2-for-4 (50.0%) on the power-play and 2-for-3 (66.7%) on the penalty kill. Forward Wyatt Johnston (3-3—6) leads Stars skaters in points, while he and forward Jason Robertson (3-2—5) share the lead in goals with three each.
  • Johnston tallied two points (0-2—2) on Wednesday night in Game 5 against Vegas,  marking his third career multi-point game in the postseason. He has the fifth most in franchise history among players age 20 or younger and sits one shy of tying Tom McCarthy, Mike Modano and Brad Palmer who share second place on the list with four.
  • Robertson scored the game-winning goal (1-0—1) on the power play in Game 5. He shares sixth in the league with two power-play goals in the 2024 playoffs.
  • Forward Evgenii Dadonov scored a goal (1-0—1) on Wednesday night and has tallied  points (2-1—3) in three consecutive games in the First Round series against Vegas. Dadonov appeared in 78 games with the Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season and posted 43 points (20-23—43).
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 9-8 Overall | 4-4 Home | 5-4 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced in a 3-2 win in Game 5 against Vegas. With his 16th career postseason win (16-15, 33 GP), he passed Don Beaupre (15-16 in 34 GP) for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time playoff wins list. The game also marked his fourth consecutive game allowing two goals or fewer, making him the first Stars goaltender to hold such a streak since Anton Khudobin did so in the 2020 postseason (Game 3 WCF to Game 1 SCF). The 25-year-old finished the regular season tied for sixth in the league with 35 wins, earning a win in 10 of his final 11 games.

First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: L 3-1
Game 3 at Vegas: W 3-2
Game 4 at Vegas: W 4-2
Game 5 vs Vegas: W 3-2
Game 6 at Vegas: May 3, 9:00 PM 
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, TBD

