Stank The Tank: How Logan Stankoven’s relentless effort has helped him find success

After being taken 47th overall in 2021, he is seen as one of the most effective players in his peer group. Each step of the way there have been critics who have felt his size would stop him as he moved up the ladder. But at age 21, he had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 47 games in the AHL. He was the leading scorer in the AHL when he got called up by the Stars in late February. Then, in his first 24 NHL games, he had 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) and earned a regular spot on a line with captain Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston. The trio was the best line on the team over the final two months of the season.