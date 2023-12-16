Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues 

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded two goals and an assist (2-1--3) on Monday night against Detroit, marking his second three-point performance of the season. Heiskanen has points (2-3--5) in three of his last four games and leads Stars defensemen with 19 points (3-16--19) on the season. The 24-year-old leads the club and rank fifth in the league with an average of 25:14 minutes of ice time per game, and he ranks fourth among Stars skaters in blocked shots (44) and takeaways (15).