Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues 

Game 29: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues
When: Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: Enterprise Center
TV: TXA 21
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
16-8-3 (9-3-2 Away)
14-14-1 (8-5-0 Home)
Rank
35 Points (3rd Central)
29 Points (5th Central)
Power Play
25.0% (20-for-80)
8.1% (7-for-86)
Penalty Kill
86.7% (78-for-90)
79.0% (64-for-81)
Last 10 Games
4-4-2
4-6-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (4-2--6, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (22-28—50, 52 GP)
Jamie Benn (1-5--6, 4 GP)
Ryan Suter (7-33—40, 90 GP)
Matt Duchene (12-20—32, 46 GP)
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded two goals and an assist (2-1--3) on Monday night against Detroit, marking his second three-point performance of the season. Heiskanen has points (2-3--5) in three of his last four games and leads Stars defensemen with 19 points (3-16--19) on the season. The 24-year-old leads the club and rank fifth in the league with an average of 25:14 minutes of ice time per game, and he ranks fourth among Stars skaters in blocked shots (44) and takeaways (15).