Game Day Guide: Stars at Blues 

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1702692414649
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 29: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues

When: Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Enterprise Center

TV: TXA 21

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues
Record
16-8-3 (9-3-2 Away)
14-14-1 (8-5-0 Home)
Rank
35 Points (3rd Central)
29 Points (5th Central)
Power Play
25.0% (20-for-80)
8.1% (7-for-86)
Penalty Kill
86.7% (78-for-90)
79.0% (64-for-81)
Last 10 Games
4-4-2
4-6-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars travel to St. Louis on Saturday to face the Blues for the second of four games between the two clubs this season. The Stars have won four consecutive games (4-0-0) against St. Louis, including each of their last two (2-0-0) at Enterprise Center.
  • The clubs opened the 2023-24 season against each other on Oct. 12, when the Stars defeated the Blues, 2-1, in the shootout. Captain Jamie Benn recorded the Stars' lone goal (1-0--1) in regulation, while goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced.
  • Forward Sam Steel has tallied four points (1-3--4) in his last three games and eight points (2-6--8) in his last eight games against the Blues. He has earned points (0-4--4) in each of his last three games against them on the road.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston has posted at least a point in each of his four career games against St. Louis, earning a total of six points (4-2--6). He has tallied four goals against St. Louis, his highest total against any individual opponent.
  • Oettinger has made four career appearances against the Blues, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage. He has allowed only one goal in his last two games against them, stopping 48 of 49 shots.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Wyatt Johnston (4-2--6, 4 GP)

Jamie Benn (22-28—50, 52 GP)

Jamie Benn (1-5--6, 4 GP)

Ryan Suter (7-33—40, 90 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-20—32, 46 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded two goals and an assist (2-1--3) on Monday night against Detroit, marking his second three-point performance of the season. Heiskanen has points (2-3--5) in three of his last four games and leads Stars defensemen with 19 points (3-16--19) on the season. The 24-year-old leads the club and rank fifth in the league with an average of 25:14 minutes of ice time per game, and he ranks fourth among Stars skaters in blocked shots (44) and takeaways (15).

