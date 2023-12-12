Stars announce change to television broadcast schedule

The TV broadcast will now be seen on TXA 21 (KTXA) beginning at 7 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled to air on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Stars TV broadcasts feature the duo of color analyst Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad. The pregame, intermission and postgame shows feature Television Host Brien Rea and Television Analyst Brent Severyn.