FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today that a change has been made to the team's broadcast schedule that will affect the television broadcast of the 2023-24 regular-season game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Stars announce change to television broadcast schedule
The TV broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 16 will now be seen on TXA 21 beginning at 7 p.m. CT
The TV broadcast will now be seen on TXA 21 (KTXA) beginning at 7 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled to air on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Stars TV broadcasts feature the duo of color analyst Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad. The pregame, intermission and postgame shows feature Television Host Brien Rea and Television Analyst Brent Severyn.