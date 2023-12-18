Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene logged an assist (0-1--1) Saturday night in Sr. Louis and now has points (2-2--4) in three consecutive games. The 32-year-old ranks fourth on Dallas with 24 points (8-16--24) and ranks seventh with eight goals. He has recorded seven of his eight goals at even strength, ranking third on the team, and leads the club with five game-winning goals.