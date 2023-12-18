Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

Game 30: Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken
When: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Seattle Kraken
Record
17-8-4 (8-5-1 Home)
10-14-8 (4-6-5 Away)
Rank
38 Points (2nd Central)
28 Points (5th Pacific)
Power Play
24.4% (21-for-86)
21.4% (21-for-98)
Penalty Kill
86.2% (81-for-94)
77.8% (70-for-90)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
2-5-3
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Joe Pavelski (3-3--6, 4 GP)
Joe Pavelski (5-6--11, 6 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (2-5--7, 3 GP)
Roope Hintz (4-4--8, 6 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (1-3--4, 3 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (2-6--8, 6 GP)
Ryan Suter (0-3--3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-4--6, 2 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-1--3, 2 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-2--3, 2 GP)
Forward Matt Duchene logged an assist (0-1--1) Saturday night in Sr. Louis and now has points (2-2--4) in three consecutive games. The 32-year-old ranks fourth on Dallas with 24 points (8-16--24) and ranks seventh with eight goals. He has recorded seven of his eight goals at even strength, ranking third on the team, and leads the club with five game-winning goals.