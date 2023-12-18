Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1702858785182
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 30: Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken

When: Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Seattle Kraken
Record
17-8-4 (8-5-1 Home)
10-14-8 (4-6-5 Away)
Rank
38 Points (2nd Central)
28 Points (5th Pacific)
Power Play
24.4% (21-for-86)
21.4% (21-for-98)
Penalty Kill
86.2% (81-for-94)
77.8% (70-for-90)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
2-5-3

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Seattle Kraken Monday night at American Airlines Center for the first of three games between the clubs this season. Last season, the clubs played the entirety of their three-game season series in the span of 10 days. The Stars went 2-0-1 against the Kraken, recording four or more goals in each of the three games.
  • Since Seattle joined the NHL in 2021-22, Dallas has earned a 4-1-1 record in six games against them, including a 2-0-1 record at home.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has three points in each of his last two games (2-4--6) against the Kraken.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet in only one of his six career games against Seattle, posting a team-leading total of 11 points (5-6--11), including the first five-point performance (2-3--5) of his career on Jan. 12, 2022.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen led the Stars with seven points (2-5--7) in three games against Seattle last season, including a goal and an assist (1-1--2) in 30:09 minutes of ice time in the one game in Dallas.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski (3-3--6, 4 GP)

Joe Pavelski (5-6--11, 6 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (2-5--7, 3 GP)

Roope Hintz (4-4--8, 6 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (1-3--4, 3 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (2-6--8, 6 GP)

Ryan Suter (0-3--3, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (2-4--6, 2 GP)

Wyatt Johnston  (2-1--3, 2 GP)

Jason Robertson (1-2--3, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene logged an assist (0-1--1) Saturday night in Sr. Louis and now has points (2-2--4) in three consecutive games. The 32-year-old ranks fourth on Dallas with 24 points (8-16--24) and ranks seventh with eight goals. He has recorded seven of his eight goals at even strength, ranking third on the team, and leads the club with five game-winning goals.

