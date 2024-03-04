Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Game 64: Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks
When: Tuesday, March 4 at 9:30 PM CT
Where: SAP Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Tuesday, March 4 at 9:30 PM CT
Where: SAP Center
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
37-17-9 (18-9-5 Away)
15-39-6 (9-18-2 Home)
Rank
83 Points (2nd Central)
36 Points (8th Pacific)
Power Play
22.4% (40-for-179)
18.5% (27-for-146)
Penalty Kill
82.1% (156-for-190)
74.5% (146-for-196)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
1-7-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Craig Smith (3-4—7, 6 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-24—41, 48 GP)
Jason Robertson (3-3—6, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-14—28, 37 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-4—6, 5 GP)
Ryan Suter (4-24—28, 65 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-6—6, 4 GP)
Radek Faksa (2-1—3, 3 GP)
The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev as part of a three-team trade with Calgary and New Jersey on Wednesday. Tanev has recorded 14 points (1-13—14) in 56 regular-season contests with Calgary during the 2023-24 campaign while serving as an alternate captain for the Flames. The 34-year-old ranks second overall in the NHL in blocked shots (171). At the time of the trade, he ranked fourth on the Flames in plus/minus (+16) and fifth in average time on ice per game (19:50). Tanev has played 14 NHL seasons with two clubs (Vancouver and Calgary) and has tallied 185 points (32-153–185) in 773 regular-season games.