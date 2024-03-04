Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Players To Watch 👀

The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev as part of a three-team trade with Calgary and New Jersey on Wednesday. Tanev has recorded 14 points (1-13—14) in 56 regular-season contests with Calgary during the 2023-24 campaign while serving as an alternate captain for the Flames. The 34-year-old ranks second overall in the NHL in blocked shots (171). At the time of the trade, he ranked fourth on the Flames in plus/minus (+16) and fifth in average time on ice per game (19:50). Tanev has played 14 NHL seasons with two clubs (Vancouver and Calgary) and has tallied 185 points (32-153–185) in 773 regular-season games.