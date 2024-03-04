Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 64: Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks

When: Tuesday, March 4 at 9:30 PM CT

Where: SAP Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
37-17-9 (18-9-5 Away)
15-39-6 (9-18-2 Home)
Rank
83 Points (2nd Central)
36 Points (8th Pacific)
Power Play
22.4% (40-for-179)
18.5% (27-for-146)
Penalty Kill
82.1% (156-for-190)
74.5% (146-for-196)
Last 10 Games
4-3-3
1-7-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center for the second of three matchups between the clubs this season. Dallas has won four of its last seven games (4-3-0) against San Jose.
  • The team opened the season series on Saturday, when the Stars defeated the Sharks, 3-2, in a shootout. They went 1-for-4 (25.0%) on the power-play and 2-for-2 (100.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Jason Robertson (1-0--1) and Radek Faksa (1-0--1) each recorded a goal, and captain Jamie Benn scored the game-winning goal in the seventh round of the shootout.
  • Forward Craig Smith has posted 14 points (6-8–14) in his last 13 games against San Jose and seven points (4-3–7) in his last six road games. He has tallied 22 points (9-13–22) in 33 games against the Sharks.
  • Robertson has tallied six points (3-3–6) in his last four games against the Sharks and three points (2-1–3) in three games on the road. He has earned eight points (4-4–8) in seven career games against San Jose.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has scored six points (0-6–6) in his last four games against the Sharks, including three power-play points (0-3–3). He has tallied 10 points (2-8–10) in 11 career games against San Jose.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Craig Smith (3-4—7, 6 GP)

Jamie Benn (17-24—41, 48 GP)

Jason Robertson (3-3—6, 4 GP)

Matt Duchene (14-14—28, 37 GP) 

Jamie Benn (2-4—6, 5 GP)

Ryan Suter (4-24—28, 65 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-6—6, 4 GP)

Radek Faksa (2-1—3, 3 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev as part of a three-team trade with Calgary and New Jersey on Wednesday. Tanev has recorded 14 points (1-13—14) in 56 regular-season contests with Calgary during the 2023-24 campaign while serving as an alternate captain for the Flames. The 34-year-old ranks second overall in the NHL in blocked shots (171). At the time of the trade, he ranked fourth on the Flames in plus/minus (+16) and fifth in average time on ice per game (19:50). Tanev has played 14 NHL seasons with two clubs (Vancouver and Calgary) and has tallied 185 points (32-153–185) in 773 regular-season games.

