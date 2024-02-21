Game Day Guide: Stars at Senators

Game 58: Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators
When: Thursday, February 22 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Canadian Tire Centre
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Dallas Stars
Ottawa Senators
Record
34-15-8 (17-7-5 Away)
23-27-3 (15-13-2 Home)
Rank
76 Points (1st Central)
49 Points (8th Atlantic)
Power Play
23.0% (38-for-165)
15.9% (30-for-189)
Penalty Kill
82.4% (145-for-176)
74.7% (121-for-162)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
5-3-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (9-12—21, 36 GP)
Tyler Seguin (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Joe Pavelski (10-10—20, 24 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (3-0—3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-8—15, 20 GP)
Roope Hintz (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (7-8—15, 20 GP)
Joe Pavelski (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen played his 400th NHL game and logged the Star’s only goal (1-0–1) Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. He has logged three points (2-1–3) in his last three games and shares the lead among Dallas defenseman with 34 points (7-27–34) in 46 games this season. Heiskanen leads the Stars and ranks 10th in the league with an average of 24:55 minutes of ice time per game.