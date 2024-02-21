Game Day Guide: Stars at Senators

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

White2568x1444_OTT_gameday.022224
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 58: Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators

When: Thursday, February 22 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: The Brass Tap

Dallas Stars
Ottawa Senators
Record
34-15-8 (17-7-5 Away)
23-27-3 (15-13-2 Home)
Rank
76 Points (1st Central)
49 Points (8th Atlantic)
Power Play
23.0% (38-for-165)
15.9% (30-for-189)
Penalty Kill
82.4% (145-for-176)
74.7% (121-for-162)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Ottawa Senators Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre for the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. Entering Thursday night's game, the Stars have won each of their last two games (2-0-0) against the Senators.
  • The clubs opened the season series on Dec. 15 in Dallas, where the Stars defeated the Senators, 5-4. The Stars went 1-for-3 (33.3%) on the power play and 3-for-3 (100.0%) on the penalty kill. Five different Stars scored goals, and forward Matt Duchene led the team with a two-point performance (1-1–2).
  • Duchene has recorded seven points (3-4–7) in his last seven games against the Senators and four points (1-3–4) in three games on the road. He has scored 15 points (7-8–15) in 20 career games against Ottawa. Duchene also appeared in 118 games for the Ottawa Senators from 2017-2019, posting 107 points (50-57--107).
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has tallied points (5-3--8) in eight of his last nine road games against Ottawa, dating back to Oct. 27, 2013. He has totaled 20 points (10-10–20) in 24 career games against Ottawa, including nine points (4-5--9) in 11 games on the road.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has scored three points (1-2–3) in his last three games against the Senators and has seven points (1-6–7) in his last eight games against them. He has tallied 21 points (9-12–21) in 36 career games against Ottawa.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Wyatt Johnston (1-3—4, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (9-12—21, 36 GP)

Tyler Seguin (1-2—3, 3 GP)

Joe Pavelski (10-10—20, 24 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (3-0—3, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (7-8—15, 20 GP)

Roope Hintz (0-3—3, 2 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (7-8—15, 20 GP)

Joe Pavelski (1-1—2, 2 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen played his 400th NHL game and logged the Star’s only goal (1-0–1) Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. He has logged three points (2-1–3) in his last three games and shares the lead among Dallas defenseman with 34 points (7-27–34) in 46 games this season. Heiskanen leads the Stars and ranks 10th in the league with an average of 24:55 minutes of ice time per game.

