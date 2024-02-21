Game Day Guide: Stars at Senators

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen played his 400th NHL game and logged the Star’s only goal (1-0–1) Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. He has logged three points (2-1–3) in his last three games and shares the lead among Dallas defenseman with 34 points (7-27–34) in 46 games this season. Heiskanen leads the Stars and ranks 10th in the league with an average of 24:55 minutes of ice time per game.