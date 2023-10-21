First Shift: Johnston reaches for new heights

News Feed

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Philadelphia Flyers 102123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers
How the Dallas Stars’ current makeup pays tribute to their roots

How the Stars’ current makeup pays tribute to their roots
Heika’s Take: Persistence pays off as Dallas Stars defeat Anaheim Ducks

Heika’s Take: Persistence pays off as Stars defeat Ducks
First Shift: Roope Hintz’s return provides boost ahead of matchup with Anaheim Ducks

First Shift: Hintz’s return provides boost ahead of matchup with Ducks
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks
Dallas Stars hope more consistent schedule will help in building a rhythm

Stars hope more consistent schedule will help in building a rhythm
Heika's Take: The fight of the night

Heika's Take: The fight of the night
First Shift: Dallas Stars get early season “measuring stick” game against Vegas Golden Knights

First Shift: Stars get early season “measuring stick” game against Golden Knights
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights 101723

Game Day Guide: Stars at Golden Knights
Wyatt Johnston continues to wow in opening act of second season

Johnston continues to wow in opening act of second season
Dallas Stars embrace chance to bond on team trip

Stars embrace chance to bond on team trip
DALLAS STARS, 96.7 FM/1310 AM THE TICKET ANNOUNCE FIVE-YEAR BROADCAST RIGHTS EXTENSION

Stars and 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket announce rights extension
Heika’s Take: Dallas Stars capture important win

Heika’s Take: Stars capture important win
First Shift: Dallas Stars kick off 2023-24 campaign against division rival

First Shift: Stars kick off 2023-24 campaign against division rival
Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues 101123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs. Blues
Newfound pressure to succeed could be a privilege for Dallas Stars

Newfound pressure to succeed could be a privilege for Stars
The chase continues: Joe Pavelski excited to get to back to work in Cup pursuit

The chase continues: Pavelski excited to get to back to work in Cup pursuit
Dallas Stars’ center depth could be tested opening night

Stars’ center depth could be tested opening night

First Shift: Johnston reaches for new heights

Wyatt Johnston is finding ways to elevate his game on a nightly basis as Dallas prepares to take on Philadelphia

First_Shift_2568x1444_1697858882481
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Wyatt Johnston’s maturity is a beautiful thing to watch.

The 20-year-old was the rare teenager playing in the NHL last season. We’ve documented how much he has been helped by living with Joe Pavelski and playing on a line with Jamie Benn. But just three games into the 2023-24 campaign, Johnston looks like an even better player. That shouldn’t be surprising, he has 100 NHL games under his belt now. But even after missing much of training camp with an injury, Johnston has looked great so far.

“The limited looks we have had with him at camp, he looks like he has actually taken a step forward,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He looks stronger, faster. He looks dangerous when he’s out there.”

DeBoer on building the team game

Johnston has one assist and seven shots on goal in three games, so he’s not tearing up the stat sheet just yet, but he is averaging 18:12 in time on ice per game, up from 15:29 last season.

“I was a little surprised in the first game because I felt really good, and I wasn’t expecting to feel that good,” Johnston said. “I was kind of expecting to be a little sluggish. But overall I feel great. You can look at it as I didn’t get as much ice time and not as much preparation, but then you could look at it as maybe I got more rest so now I have more legs for the rest of the season.”

Johnston on his additional assignments this year

The coaching staff is trusting him more in defensive situations, like on the penalty kill, and is using him more in the faceoff circle. Johnston won 43.3 percent of his draws last season and is winning 50 percent this year.

Dallas led the NHL in faceoff winning percentage last season, but lost Luke Glendening (who won 59.1 percent) to free agency. Johnston will likely take up some of the slack, although he is on a roster with five teammates who won more than 50 percent last season.

“It makes it a lot easier for a guy like me to learn off of them,” Johnston said. “You can see how many different styles the guys have and how they approach things. There are different little tricks they have that I’m trying to learn from.”

“And as far as penalty kill and stuff like that, it’s talking to the coaching staff and teammates,” Johnston added. “Last year was a big learning process for me, but I think you’re always learning and trying to improve.”

The journey of learning will continue on Friday at home against the Flyers.

Key Numbers

6-0-0
The Stars are 6-0-0 in their past six meetings with the Flyers, outscoring them 27-8 in that span.

7
Roope Hintz has seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in a five-game point streak against the Flyers. Jason Robertson has six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in four career games against Philadelphia.

166
With his power play goal on Thursday against Anaheim, Joe Pavelski moved to 166 in his career. That’s 3rd most among U.S.-born players all-time.

He Said It

"He played every shift against him, except one, and they scored. It was after a power play, because Sean was on a power play and we went with some different people. He played every shift. If I didn’t give him the shift, he'd probably be looking over his shoulder at me wanting to get back out there."

- Flyers coach John Tortorella on center Sean Couturier facing Connor McDavid in a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday. Couturier had two assists and was plus-3.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

Related Content

Game Day Guide: Dallas Stars vs Philadelphia Flyers 102123

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers
Bally Sports

Bally Sports
The Ticket

The Ticket