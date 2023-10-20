News Feed

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1697842686558
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 4: Dallas Stars vs Philadelphia Flyers

When: Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets and Parking: View seats and purchase parking

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars return to American Airlines Center on Saturday night to face the Philadelphia Flyers for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. The Stars enter Saturday's contest having won six consecutive games (6-0-0) against the Flyers, dating back to April 2, 2019. 
  • Through their six-game winning streak, the Stars have outscored the Flyers 27-8, posting four or more goals in five of the six games. The Stars have gone 8-for-16 (50.0%) on the power play and 18-for-20 (90.0%) on the penalty kill over that span. 
  • Forward Jason Robertson has recorded at least a point in each of his four career appearances against Philadelphia, earning a total of six points (3-3--6).
  • In six career games against the Flyers, forward Roope Hintz has only been held off the scoreboard once and now has seven points (3-4--7) in his last five games against Philadelphia.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has appeared in three games against the Flyers in his career, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage.

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded the game-winning goal and added two assists (1-2--3) Thursday night in Anaheim. Last season, Heiskanen led Dallas defensemen and tied for third among league blueliners with 73 points (11-62--73), setting new career highs in assists (62) and points. His 73 points marked the highest point total by a defenseman in Dallas Stars History (1993-present) and matched Reijo Ruotsalainen (73 points in 1984-85) for the most points in a season by a Finnish-born defenseman.

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (3-4--7, 6 GP)

Tyler Seguin (10-21--31, 27 GP)

Roope Hintz (3-4--7, 5 GP)

Joe Pavelski (16-10--26, 23 GP)

Joe Pavelski (4-4--8, 4 GP)

Matt Duchene (10-8--18, 20 GP)

Jason Robertson (3-3--6, 4 GP)

Jamie Benn (0-2--2, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (0-2--2, 2 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-2--2, 2 GP)

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Stars at Ducks 10.19.23