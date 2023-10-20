Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded the game-winning goal and added two assists (1-2--3) Thursday night in Anaheim. Last season, Heiskanen led Dallas defensemen and tied for third among league blueliners with 73 points (11-62--73), setting new career highs in assists (62) and points. His 73 points marked the highest point total by a defenseman in Dallas Stars History (1993-present) and matched Reijo Ruotsalainen (73 points in 1984-85) for the most points in a season by a Finnish-born defenseman.