Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flyers

Game 4: Dallas Stars vs Philadelphia Flyers
When: Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center- Dallas, TX
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Tickets and Parking: View seats and purchase parking
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded the game-winning goal and added two assists (1-2--3) Thursday night in Anaheim. Last season, Heiskanen led Dallas defensemen and tied for third among league blueliners with 73 points (11-62--73), setting new career highs in assists (62) and points. His 73 points marked the highest point total by a defenseman in Dallas Stars History (1993-present) and matched Reijo Ruotsalainen (73 points in 1984-85) for the most points in a season by a Finnish-born defenseman.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (3-4--7, 6 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-21--31, 27 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-4--7, 5 GP)
Joe Pavelski (16-10--26, 23 GP)
Joe Pavelski (4-4--8, 4 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-8--18, 20 GP)
Jason Robertson (3-3--6, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-2--2, 2 GP)
