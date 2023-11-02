First Shift: Johnston looks to build on encouraging start against Oilers
The Stars are off to a strong start in the 2023-24 season, and a large part of that can be attributed to the poise and skill of the 20-year-old center
What he’s doing this year might be even more impressive. It’s just that we’re all sort of used to it by now.
Johnston last year was one of the top rookies in the NHL at the age of 19, tallying 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) in 82 games. This year, he’s off to an even hotter start with 7 points (3 goal, 4 assists) in eight games, and that’s despite missing most of training camp with an injury.
"Wyatt’s just a special player,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said when asked if the 20-year-old was worried about the sophomore slump. “He’s mature beyond his years. We talked about it a little bit. He made some really mature decisions to try and avoid it, including not changing a whole lot of things from last year.”
Johnston lived with veteran Joe Pavelski and his family last season, and that was a huge help in his development. This season, he could have gotten his own place, but everyone decided the living arrangements were good for all.
“He went back and lived with the Pavelski’s again, didn’t move out and go on his own and add all that to the second-year thing, which I think limits a bunch of distractions," DeBoer said. "He’s comfortable. He’s back in the same place he was when he had a lot of success last year for another year. I’m sure next year he’ll be moving out on his own and getting his own place, but I thought it was a really mature decision on his part and I think that helps, too."
Johnston said he has tried to stay focused on the day-to-day challenges, and that’s one of the reasons he has gotten off to a fast start.
“Just keep learning,” he said. “It’s still early in the season, so there’s still a lot of improvements and adjustments to make. Just want to get better each game.”
Johnston said the team as a whole is going through the same lessons. Dallas is off to a 6-1-1 start, but games were spread over several weeks. Now, the schedule gets heavier, including the first set of back-to-back games that began with a 4-3 win in Calgary on Wednesday and concludes Thursday in Edmonton.
“It feels good,” Johnston said before the Flames game. “The schedule has been a little weird to start the season, but it’s good to get back into it. It’s good to play and not have to wait too long to play again. It’s recognizing what makes us successful. A good start is a big thing. If the start isn’t good, it’s crucial to play a full 60 minutes.”
DeBoer was asked if he used past experience to help prepare Johnston this season, and he said it’s tough to compare the young center to anyone else.
"I haven’t had many players step in at Wyatt’s age and do what he did. Maybe Adam Larsson, who we had in New Jersey as a fourth-overall pick, but you usually have to be one of those top five overall picks to step in that early to go through what Wyatt's going through at this age, so it’s really rare," DeBoer said. "The sophomore slump thing is real, though, regardless of your age, and I would think particularly for young guys. The younger you are, probably the more susceptible you are to deal with it."
Key Numbers
28
Oilers forward Connor McDavid has 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 18 career games against the Stars.
9
Stars forward Jason Robertson has 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in six career games against the Oilers.
4.00
The Oilers have allowed 4.00 goals per game, second most in the NHL this season.
He Said It
“For us, that grouping of five or six players in the bottom part of our forward group, we're looking for more…Can Sam come in and make a play? That's what our hope is. We're about to find out. But for him to come in, he's an accepted member in that locker room. People respect his experience level and his skill level, and we're excited he's here.”
- Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft on the return of veteran Sam Gagner to the roster.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.