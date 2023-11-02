Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz recorded a goal and an assist (1-1--2) Monday night vs. Columbus. With his assist on the game's opening goal, he earned his 250th point (119-131—250) in his 318th career NHL game to become the fastest player in Dallas Stars history (1993-present) to reach the 250-point mark. The 26-year-old now shares the lead on Dallas with three goals and shares second with six points (3-3--6) on the season, with points in all but one of his six games this season.