Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 9: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

When: Thursday, November 2 at 8:00 PM CT

Where: Rogers Place 

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars continue their road trip through western Canada with a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in 10 of their last 14 games (8-4-2) against Edmonton, including four of their last six games (3-2-1) at Rogers Place.
  • The Stars posted a record of 1-2-0 against the Oilers last season, with the lone win coming in Edmonton on Nov. 5, 2022.
  • Captain Jamie Benn tallied four points in three games against Edmonton last season, including a hat-trick performance (3-0--3) in Edmonton on Nov. 5, 2022. Benn has earned 40 points (23-17--40) in 40 career games against the Oilers.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has recorded six points (2-4--6) in his last five games against Edmonton, contributing to a career total of 26 goals, 34 assists and 60 points (26-34--60) in 63 games against them, his second-highest total against any individual opponent in each category.
  • Forward Jason Robertson shares the lead among Stars skaters with four points (1-3--4) against the Oilers last season and has tallied nine points (4-5--9) in six career games against Edmonton.

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Roope Hintz recorded a goal and an assist (1-1--2) Monday night vs. Columbus. With his assist on the game's opening goal, he earned his 250th point (119-131—250) in his 318th career NHL game to become the fastest player in Dallas Stars history (1993-present) to reach the 250-point mark. The 26-year-old now shares the lead on Dallas with three goals and shares second with six points (3-3--6) on the season, with points in all but one of his six games this season.

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Wyatt Johnston (2-0--2, 2 GP) 

Joe Pavelski (26-34--60, 63 GP)

 

Jamie Benn (23-17--40, 40 GP)

Matt Duchene (11-27--38, 42 GP)