First Shift: With series tied, Stars look to keep pushing in Game 5

Key Numbers

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has a 1.77 GAA and .941 save percentage on the road in this series and a 3.10 GAA and .850 save percentage at home.

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has 18 shots on goal so far in four games this series. Jason Robertson is second on the Stars with 12 shots on goal.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen ranks second in the playoffs in average time on ice per game at 28:35.