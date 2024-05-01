Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 5 of the First Round

Game_Day_Guide_Site_1714525498103
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights

First Round: Game 5

When: Wednesday, May 1 at 6:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Party on PNC Plaza: 4:30 PM featuring The Calamity James

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
2-2 (0-2 Home)
2-2 (2-0 Away)
Power Play
25.0% (2-for-8)
33.3% (2-for-6)
Penalty Kill
66.7% (4-for-6)
75.0% (6-for-8)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Golden Knights for Game 5 of their First Round series Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. This series marks the third time the clubs have met in the playoffs, following last season's Western Conference Final (L, 4-2) and the 2020 Western Conference Final (W, 4-2).
  • The Stars earned their second win of the series Monday night at T-Mobile Arena, where they defeated the Golden Knights, 4-2. Dallas went 1-for-3 (33.3%) on the power-play and 2-for-2 (100.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Wyatt Johnston (3-1—4) and Jason Robertson (2-2—4) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (1-3—4 ) share the lead among Stars skaters with four points each in the First Round series.
  • Johnston leads the club with three goals in the 2024 playoffs. He recorded two goals (2-0—2) in Game 3 in Vegas, including the game-winning goal in overtime, becoming the youngest player (20 years, 349 days) in franchise history to record an overtime goal in the playoffs.
  • Forward Roope Hintz recorded his first goal (1-0—1) in the playoffs against Vegas on Monday night. In the regular season, Hintz shared the lead among Stars skaters with two points (1-1—2) in two games.
  • Forward Ty Dellandrea scored his first goal (1-0—1) in the playoffs on Monday night, adding one hit, one blocked shot and three shots in 10:52 minutes of ice time. Last season, Dellandrea recorded his first career multi-goal game (2-0—2) in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against Vegas.
All-time regular-season record vs Vegas
All-time postseason record vs Vegas
6-7-4 Overall | 3-4-3 Home | 3-3-1 Road
1-1 Series | 8-8 Overall | 3-4 Home | 5-4 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored the game-tying goal (1-0—1) on the power play Monday night in Game 4 against Vegas. His goal marked his 10th career playoff point (7-3--10) becoming the first player in Dallas Stars history and the fifth player in franchise history to record 10 postseason points at age 20 or younger. In Game 3, Johnston tallied two goals (2-0—2), including the game-winner in overtime, becoming them youngest player (20 years, 349 days) in franchise history to record an overtime goal in the playoffs. The Toronto, Ontario native leads Stars skaters with three goals and shares the lead with four points (3-1—4) in the 2024 playoffs. He led Stars skaters with 32 goals and tied for third on the club with 65 points (32-33—65) in 82 games in the regular season.

First Round Schedule
Game 1 vs Vegas: L 4-3
Game 2 vs Vegas: L 3-1
Game 3 at Vegas: W 3-2
Game 4 at Vegas: W 4-2
Game 5 vs Vegas: May 1 at 6:30 PM
Game 6 at Vegas: May 3, TBD
Game 7 vs Vegas: May 5, TBD

