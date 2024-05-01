Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston scored the game-tying goal (1-0—1) on the power play Monday night in Game 4 against Vegas. His goal marked his 10th career playoff point (7-3--10) becoming the first player in Dallas Stars history and the fifth player in franchise history to record 10 postseason points at age 20 or younger. In Game 3, Johnston tallied two goals (2-0—2), including the game-winner in overtime, becoming them youngest player (20 years, 349 days) in franchise history to record an overtime goal in the playoffs. The Toronto, Ontario native leads Stars skaters with three goals and shares the lead with four points (3-1—4) in the 2024 playoffs. He led Stars skaters with 32 goals and tied for third on the club with 65 points (32-33—65) in 82 games in the regular season.