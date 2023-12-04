Scoring goals is probably the toughest thing to do in the NHL.
First Shift: Spreading wealth offensively playing a critical role in Stars’ success
Dallas reaped the benefits of its offensive depth on Saturday and will look for a similar result Monday in a rematch with Tampa Bay
So goal scorers have to find ways to handle the pressure that comes with that chore.
Dallas has been inconsistent this season, and that’s both as a team and individually. Early in the year, Jason Robertson was in a goal drought. Same with Mason Marchment. So when the two have started busting out in recent games, the positivity can be compounded in a good way. Not only do the goals help win games and lift some of the bad juju players are feeling, they can also lay the groundwork for even more scoring.
“I don’t think it’s been a secret through the first 20 games we’ve had different guys battling some confidence in scoring,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said after an 8-1 win on Saturday in which Robertson tallied twice and Marchment scored his third goal in two games. “And then the right guys got goals tonight, so it was a good night.”
Robertson now has eight goals as well as 22 points in 22 games. Marchment has seven goals among 15 points and leads the team at plus-9. That’s important for a player who signed a four-year contract before last season that averages $4.5 million per season. Marchment has fit in nicely on a line with Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene and has been one of the Stars’ best players in the past month.
“He’s a different player,” DeBoer said in regards to the fact that Marchment is playing with more confidence and not taking the penalties he took earlier in the season. “Obviously, I felt this year we would see this version of him, so it’s really good to see. And we’ve needed him. He’s carried us through some dry spells.”
The Stars seem to have plenty of those this season. Joe Pavelski leads the team in both goals (11) and points (24) at age 39. Wyatt Johnston has nine goals, Roope Hintz and Seguin have eight apiece, Duchene has six and Jamie Benn has five.
The fact that none are really fretting or squeezing their sticks too tight is a good thing for the Stars.
“Hockey is confidence,” DeBoer said. “It’s really tough as a coach to give players confidence. You can give them opportunities and you can recognize when they’re doing things well, which we try to do on a regular basis. But to really feel good out there, you have to get on a roll and stick with it.”
The Stars will try to do that on Monday as they start a three-game road trip.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.