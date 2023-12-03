Game Day Guide: Stars at Lightning

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski logged three points (1-2--3) against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon, extending his point streak (6-6--12) to nine games. His current streak is tied for the longest active point streak in the league (other: Nikita Kucherov) and is the longest streak by a player aged 39 or older since Teemu Selanne with the Ducks from Dec. 2-19, 2011 (3-10—13 in 9 GP). 22 games into the season, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet only five times and leads Dallas with 11 goals and 24 points (11-13--24).