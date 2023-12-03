Game Day Guide: Stars at Lightning

Game 23: Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning
When: Monday, December 4 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: Amalie Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Tampa Bay Lightning
Record
14-5-3 (8-1-2 Away)
10-10-5 (6-3-3 Home)
Rank
31 Points (2nd Central)
25 Points (5th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.7% (15-for-66)
31.8% (27-for-85)
Penalty Kill
88.5% (69-for-78)
82.4% (61-for-74)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
4-5-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (2-2--4, 3 GP)
Joe Pavelski (12-18--29, 32 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-15--25, 31 GP)
Matt Duchene (10-12--22, 28 GP)
Forward Joe Pavelski logged three points (1-2--3) against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon, extending his point streak (6-6--12) to nine games. His current streak is tied for the longest active point streak in the league (other: Nikita Kucherov) and is the longest streak by a player aged 39 or older since Teemu Selanne with the Ducks from Dec. 2-19, 2011 (3-10—13 in 9 GP). 22 games into the season, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet only five times and leads Dallas with 11 goals and 24 points (11-13--24).