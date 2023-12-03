Game Day Guide: Stars at Lightning

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 23: Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning

WhenMonday, December 4 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Amalie Arena

TVBally Sports Southwest

RadioThe Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Tampa Bay Lightning
Record
14-5-3 (8-1-2 Away)
10-10-5 (6-3-3 Home)
Rank
31 Points (2nd Central)
25 Points (5th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.7% (15-for-66)
31.8% (27-for-85)
Penalty Kill
88.5% (69-for-78)
82.4% (61-for-74)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars travel to Tampa for the second of two consecutive games against the Lighting. The teams first met Saturday afternoon in Dallas, where the Stars defeated the Lightning, 8-1. The Stars went 2-for-2 (100.0%) on the power play and 5-for-6 (83.3%) on the penalty kill.
  • Eight Stars skaters, including three defensemen, recorded two or more points in Saturday's game, led by forward Joe Pavelski's three-point (1-2--3) performance.
  • Pavelski has earned 12 points (4-8--12) in his last seven games against the Lightning and has tallied points (3-5--8) in each of his last four games against them in Tampa.
  • Following a two-goal (2-0--2) performance against Tampa Bay on Saturday, forward Jason Robertson has tallied five points (3-2--5) in his last four games against the Lightning, contributing to a total of 11 points (4-7--11) in 12 career games against them.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced Saturday afternoon against the Lightning. He has appeared in seven games against Tampa Bay, posting a 2-2-2 record with 2.82 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jamie Benn (2-2--4, 3 GP)

Joe Pavelski (12-18--29, 32 GP) 

Tyler Seguin (10-15--25, 31 GP) 

Matt Duchene (10-12--22, 28 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Joe Pavelski logged three points (1-2--3) against the Lightning on Saturday afternoon, extending his point streak (6-6--12) to nine games. His current streak is tied for the longest active point streak in the league (other: Nikita Kucherov) and is the longest streak by a player aged 39 or older since Teemu Selanne with the Ducks from Dec. 2-19, 2011 (3-10—13 in 9 GP). 22 games into the season, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet only five times and leads Dallas with 11 goals and 24 points (11-13--24).

