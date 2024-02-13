First Shift: Stars open up heavy stretch of schedule against surging Hurricanes

He Said It

“I think he needed a kick-start. I think at the time we talked about him getting some more offensive zone puck touches and when you go with [Roope Hintz] and [Jason Robertson], you’re going to get those. I think he got those. But he’s so valuable in the middle of the ice for us, and when you talk about teams in the playoffs, I think the center position is that important. Hopefully, he goes back into the middle with some of that confidence and makes the people around him better.”

- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on moving Johnston up to the right wing on top line for a scoring boost and then moving him back to a line with Benn so he can play center again.