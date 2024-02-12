Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hurricanes

Game 53: Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes
When: Tuesday, February 13 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
Dallas Stars
Carolina Hurricanes
Record
32-14-6 (16-8-2 Home)
30-16-5 (13-10-1 Away)
Rank
70 Points (1st Central)
65 Points (2nd Metropolitan)
Power Play
21.7% (33-for-152)
27.7% (47-for-170)
Penalty Kill
81.6% (133-for-163)
84.2% (139-for-165)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
7-3-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (2-9--11, 6 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-17--33, 30 GP)
Matt Duchene (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (11-7--18, 29 GP)
Joe Pavelski (8-9--17, 29 GP)
Forward Tyler Seguin scored two goals (2-0--2) on Saturday night against the Montréal Canadiens and now has seven points (2-5--7) in his last six games. Seguin shares second among Stars skaters with 19 goals and ranks fifth with 42 points (19-23--42) through 52 games this season. The Brampton, Ontario native has recorded all 19 of his goals at even strength, leading Dallas and ranking 10th in the league in even-strength goals.