Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hurricanes

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 53: Dallas Stars vs Carolina Hurricanes

When: Tuesday, February 13 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Carolina Hurricanes 
Record
32-14-6 (16-8-2 Home)
30-16-5 (13-10-1 Away)
Rank
70 Points (1st Central)
65 Points (2nd Metropolitan)
Power Play
21.7% (33-for-152)
27.7% (47-for-170)
Penalty Kill
81.6% (133-for-163)
84.2% (139-for-165)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
7-3-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night at American Airlines Center for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. The Stars have earned at least a point in the standings in each of their last four games (2-0-2) against the Hurricanes.
  • Last season, the Stars earned a record of 0-0-2 against the Hurricanes. They went 2-for-7 (28.6%) on the power play and 4-for-6 (66.7%) on the penalty kill. Six different Stars skaters recorded a goal, including forward Jason Robertson, who led the club with four points (1-3--4) in the season series.  
  • Robertson has recorded at least a point in all but one of his 10 career games against Carolina, earning a total of 15 points (3-12--15).
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has tallied six points (2-4--6) in his last four games against the Hurricanes and has secured eight points (5-3--8) in his last eight home games against them. Pavelski has scored 17 points (8-9--17) in 29 career games against Carolina.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has appeared in six games against the Hurricanes, posting a 2-1-2 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jason Robertson (2-9--11, 6 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-17--33, 30 GP)

Matt Duchene (0-2--2, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (11-7--18, 29 GP)

Joe Pavelski (8-9--17, 29 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin scored two goals (2-0--2) on Saturday night against the Montréal Canadiens and now has seven points (2-5--7) in his last six games. Seguin shares second among Stars skaters with 19 goals and ranks fifth with 42 points (19-23--42) through 52 games this season. The Brampton, Ontario native has recorded all 19 of his goals at even strength, leading Dallas and ranking 10th in the league in even-strength goals.

