Game Day Guide: Stars vs Hurricanes

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin scored two goals (2-0--2) on Saturday night against the Montréal Canadiens and now has seven points (2-5--7) in his last six games. Seguin shares second among Stars skaters with 19 goals and ranks fifth with 42 points (19-23--42) through 52 games this season. The Brampton, Ontario native has recorded all 19 of his goals at even strength, leading Dallas and ranking 10th in the league in even-strength goals.