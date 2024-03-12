First Shift: Stars open five-game homestand with NHL-leading Panthers

Key Numbers

600

Stars coach Pete DeBoer recorded his 600th career victory Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Kings. DeBoer is 600-417-149 in his career. His best points percentage is in his two seasons with the Stars, where he is 87-38-23 for a .666 points percentage.

2.34

Florida ranks first in the NHL in goals against per game at 2.34. Dallas ranks second in scoring at 3.62 goals per game.

29-1-4

Florida is 29-1-4 when scoring the first goal, the best record in the NHL. The Stars are 18-13-4 when trailing first, which also leads the League.