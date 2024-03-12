Game Day Guide: Stars vs Florida

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1–2) on Saturday night against the LA Kings, extending his point streak (3-5–8) to six games. He now sits one game shy of tying his longest point streak of the season which lasted seven games from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 (3-7–10). The 24-year-old leads Stars skaters with 43 assists and 65 points (22-43–65) through 66 games this season, including a team-leading 21 power-play points (6-15–21).