Game Day Guide: Stars vs Florida

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1710208273160
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 67: Dallas Stars vs Florida Panthers

When: Tuesday, March 12 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Theme Night: Hispanic Heritage Night

Dallas Stars
Florida Panthers
Record
40-17-9 (19-8-4 Home)
44-17-4 (23-8-2 Away)
Rank
89 Points (1st Central)
92 Points (1st Atlantic)
Power Play
24.0% (46-for-192)
26.3% (56-for-213)
Penalty Kill
81.7% (165-for-202)
81.9% (176-for-215)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
8-2-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Florida Panthers Tuesday night at American Airlines Center for the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars earned at least a point in the standings in six of their last eight games (4-2-2) against the Panthers and have won each of their their last two (2-0-0) against them at home. 
  • The team opened the season series on Dec. 6, when the Panthers defeated the Stars, 5-4. The Stars went 2-for-4 (50.0%) on the power-play and 0-for-1 (0.0%) on the penalty kill. Forward Mason Marchment (1-1–2) and defenseman Thomas Harley (1-1–2) each recorded a goal and an assist.
  • Captain Jamie Benn has tallied eight points (3-5–8) in his last eight games against Florida. He has recorded six points (2-4–6) in four home games, including two power-play points (1-1–2). Benn shares the lead among Stars skaters with 32 points (16-16–32) in 29 career games against the Panthers. 
  • Forward Matt Duchene has tallied eight points (2-6–8) in his last seven games against Florida. He has posted 27 points (13-13–27) in 29 career games against them.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston has recorded a point (0-3–3) in each of his three career games against the Panthers.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Matt Duchene (2-2–4, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-16–32, 29 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (0-3–3, 3 GP)

Tyler Seguin (10-22–32, 29 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (1-1–2, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (13-14–27, 29 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1–2) on Saturday night against the LA Kings, extending his point streak (3-5–8) to six games. He now sits one game shy of tying his longest point streak of the season which lasted seven games from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 (3-7–10). The 24-year-old leads Stars skaters with 43 assists and 65 points (22-43–65) through 66 games this season, including a team-leading 21 power-play points (6-15–21).

Related Content

Stars to host Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, March 12

Florida Panthers

Tuesday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m. CT

News Feed

Stars sign Justin Ertel to a three-year entry-level contract

Coming full circle: How Mike Modano left a lasting impact on Stars’ veteran leaders

First Shift: Stars’ crease workload balance continues with visit to Kings

Heika’s Take: Various Stars shine bright on way to rout of Ducks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Kings

First Shift: Stars kick off West Coast back-to-back against Ducks

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

How Mike Modano fell in love with the sport of hockey

Stars acquire Emilio Pettersen in exchange for Riley Damiani

Stars sign Connor Punnett to a three-year entry-level contact

Johnston, Stankoven becoming Stars’ newest dynamic duo

A chaotic adventure: How Stars GM Jim Nill handles the process of a Trade Deadline

Heika’s Take: Stars’ young studs fuel improbable comeback win over Sharks

Stars to host Hispanic Heritage Night on Tuesday, March 12

First Shift: Stars focused on not taking struggling opponents lightly in week ahead

Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Heika’s Take: Stars keep their cool in shootout win over Sharks

First Shift: Pavelski household on a roll as Stars welcome Sharks to town