Game Day Guide: Stars vs Florida

Game 67: Dallas Stars vs Florida Panthers
When: Tuesday, March 12 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Theme Night: Hispanic Heritage Night
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Tuesday, March 12 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Theme Night: Hispanic Heritage Night
Dallas Stars
Florida Panthers
Record
40-17-9 (19-8-4 Home)
44-17-4 (23-8-2 Away)
Rank
89 Points (1st Central)
92 Points (1st Atlantic)
Power Play
24.0% (46-for-192)
26.3% (56-for-213)
Penalty Kill
81.7% (165-for-202)
81.9% (176-for-215)
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
8-2-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (2-2–4, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-16–32, 29 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (0-3–3, 3 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-22–32, 29 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (1-1–2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (13-14–27, 29 GP)
Forward Jason Robertson posted two points (1-1–2) on Saturday night against the LA Kings, extending his point streak (3-5–8) to six games. He now sits one game shy of tying his longest point streak of the season which lasted seven games from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 (3-7–10). The 24-year-old leads Stars skaters with 43 assists and 65 points (22-43–65) through 66 games this season, including a team-leading 21 power-play points (6-15–21).