First Shift: Stars look to Wedgewood to help wrap up back-to-back on strong note

Key Numbers

19

Dallas has allowed the fewest second period goals in the NHL at 19. St. Louis has yielded 36, ranking 27th in the league.

8.1 percent

St. Louis ranks last in power play success rate at 8.1 percent. That includes 2 for 33 (6.1%) at home.

50

Stars forward Jamie Benn has 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) in 52 career games against the Blues.