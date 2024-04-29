First Shift: Stars look to carry momentum into Game 4, even up series

Key Numbers

.927

Vegas goalie Logan Thomson has a .927 save percentage, fourth best in the playoffs.

34:09

That was the time on ice for Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, most among any player.

20 years, 349 days

Forward Wyatt Johnston became the youngest player in Stars history to score the game winner in an overtime playoff game at 20 years, 349 days. Steve Ott was the previous youngest in 2004 at 21 years, 237 days.