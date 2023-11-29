FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club will reassign defenseman Lian Bichsel to Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) on Monday, Dec. 4. Upon completion of Rögle BK's season, Bichsel will be reassigned to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stars will reassign Lian Bichsel to Rögle BK (SHL) on Dec. 4
The 19-year-old recorded a multi-point performance on Nov. 4 and scored his first career AHL goal the following night
"We respect Lian’s decision to return to Rögle BK for the remainder of its season and are eager to watch his continued development," said Nill. "Lian is a big part of our future, and we look forward to him re-joining Texas in the spring."
In his first professional season in North America, Bichsel, 19, has recorded five points (1-4--5) in 13 games with Texas. He made his AHL debut and picked up his first career point (assist) on Oct. 13 vs. Tucson. Bichsel recorded a multi-point performance (0-2--2) on Nov. 4 at Iowa and scored his first career AHL goal (1-0--1) the following night against the Wild.
The 6-foot-6, 233-pound defenseman was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Stars on May 6.