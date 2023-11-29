Stars will reassign Lian Bichsel to Rögle BK (SHL) on Dec. 4

In his first professional season in North America, Bichsel, 19, has recorded five points (1-4--5) in 13 games with Texas. He made his AHL debut and picked up his first career point (assist) on Oct. 13 vs. Tucson. Bichsel recorded a multi-point performance (0-2--2) on Nov. 4 at Iowa and scored his first career AHL goal (1-0--1) the following night against the Wild.