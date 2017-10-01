Dallas Stars mourn the passing of Dave Strader

The Dallas Stars mourn the passing of television legend Dave Strader at the age of 62. He passed away this morning after battling cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer, for over a year. Strader is survived by his wife, Colleen , son Christopher and wife Karen , their daughter Sydney (granddaughter) and beloved Boston terrier Lady Stanley, son Casey and wife Dr. Mary, their son Charles (grandson), and son Trevor .

Strader's legendary television career was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame on April 17, 2017 when it was announced that he was the recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for his outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster. He will be honored at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards Luncheon on Nov. 13 in Toronto, Ontario and his award plaque will be displayed in the Esso Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame alongside past award recipients.

Known affectionately as "The Voice", Strader joined the Stars in the 2015-16 season. Following that campaign, he was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma and was limited to calling five games for the team during the 2016-17 regular season. In his return to the booth on Feb. 18, the Stars won a memorable game in which Antoine Roussel recorded a hat trick and Jamie Benn won the game with an overtime goal in a 4-3 victory against Tampa Bay. Following the game, Benn organized an impromptu team-wide salute to Strader, raising their sticks to the venerable play-by-play man who was stationed in the broadcast booth above them. That game garnered two Lone Star Emmy nominations that were announced earlier this week. Strader also went on to call a number of games for NBC during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Everyone who knew him, and everyone who was able to listen to him call games, is saddened to learn about the passing of Dave Strader," said Stars President and CEO Jim Lites. "His voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game. More importantly, he was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather and friend and we will miss him deeply. Our sincerest prayers and condolences are directed to his wife Colleen and their entire family."

Prior to his time with the Stars, he called games nationally for NBCSN as well as working several major events for the NBC Sports Group. He worked the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia and the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Torino, Italy. He served as the play-by-play announcer for basketball at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, England and called the sled hockey Gold medal game from Sochi in 2014. Strader's NBCSN duties also included college hockey and college basketball.

Before joining NBC full-time in 2011, Strader called games for the Arizona Coyotes for four seasons after two years with the Florida Panthers. During that six-year span, Strader also called several national games on VERSUS (now NBCSN), as well as games on NBC, including the 2009 Winter Classic from Wrigley Field. From 1996 through 2004, Strader was the play-by-play announcer for ESPN/ABC.

In addition to his work on NHL telecasts, Strader called play-by-play for more than 300 men's and women's college basketball, WNBA and NBA D-League games.

Prior to joining ESPN, Strader spent 11 years as the television play-by-play voice of the Detroit Red Wings from 1985 to 1996. During his years with the Red Wings, Strader also called national games for Fox Network and ESPN.

A native of Glens Falls, N.Y., Strader began his broadcasting career with the AHL Adirondack Red Wings calling radio play-by-play and working as the team's director of public relations from 1979 to 1985. He was twice honored by the New York Broadcasters Association for excellence in play-by-play broadcasting and earned the Ken McKenzie Award as the AHL's top public relations professional in 1984. Strader was inducted into the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Strader earned a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies while working at the college radio station. During his senior year at UMass, Strader was the radio play-by-play voice of the Minutemen.