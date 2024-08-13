FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
Stars sign Magnus Hellberg to a one-year, two-way contract
The 33-year-old netminder finished the 2023-24 season with a 2.50 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in three appearances with the Pittsburgh Penguins
Hellberg, 33, has posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in three appearances with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2023-24 season. Hellberg made 33 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 9, 2023.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound netminder also appeared in 27 combined American Hockey League (AHL) regular-season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Charlotte Checkers. Hellberg went 9-8-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .905 SV% in 19 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and 5-2-0 with a 2.34 GAA, .898 SV% and one shutout in eight appearances with Charlotte. He also appeared in one 2024 Calder Cup Playoff game with the Checkers.
A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg has an 8-8-1 record with a 3.08 GAA and .890 SV% in 26 career regular-season appearances with Nashville, the New York Rangers, Detroit, Ottawa and Pittsburgh. At the AHL level, Hellberg has fashioned a 100-83-17 mark with a 2.52 GAA, .913 SV% and 15 shutouts in 218 regular-season appearances with Milwaukee, Hartford, Grand Rapids, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte.