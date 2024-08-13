Stars sign Magnus Hellberg to a one-year, two-way contract

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound netminder also appeared in 27 combined American Hockey League (AHL) regular-season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Charlotte Checkers. Hellberg went 9-8-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .905 SV% in 19 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and 5-2-0 with a 2.34 GAA, .898 SV% and one shutout in eight appearances with Charlotte. He also appeared in one 2024 Calder Cup Playoff game with the Checkers.