Stars sign goaltender Joe O’brien to amateur tryout agreement

The 28-year-old netminder played four seasons with Niagara University where he appeared in a total of 26 games

By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Joe O’Brien to an amateur tryout agreement. He will serve as the backup goaltender to Scott Wedgewood for tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues. O'Brien will wear jersey No. 1.

O’Brien, 28, played four seasons with Niagara University (AHA) from 2015-19. He appeared in a total of 26 games with a 3-11-2 record. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Clayton, Missouri also played two seasons in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) with the Nipawin Hawks, posting a record of 37-27-6 in 75 career contests.

