Stars sign goaltender Joe O’brien to amateur tryout agreement

O’Brien, 28, played four seasons with Niagara University (AHA) from 2015-19. He appeared in a total of 26 games with a 3-11-2 record. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Clayton, Missouri also played two seasons in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) with the Nipawin Hawks, posting a record of 37-27-6 in 75 career contests.