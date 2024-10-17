Dallas Stars sign Jake Oettinger to an eight-year, $66 million contract extension

"Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” Nill said. “His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism, and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come. Off the ice, Jake is a leader in our team’s community efforts and is always willing to give his time and resources. I’m pleased that Jake and his wife Kennedi will be part of our family for many years to come.”