Dallas Stars sign Jake Oettinger to an eight-year, $66 million contract extension

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Jake Oettinger to an eight-year contract extension which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2032-33 season. The eight-year deal is worth $66 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $8.25 million.
Oettinger, 25, has posted a 116-48-23 record in 196 regular-season games played with a .914 save percentage, a 2.49 goals-against average and 11 shutouts. He’s added a 23-22 record in 47 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Stars qualify for the postseason for three consecutive seasons and reaching the Western Conference Final in both 2023 and 2024.
"Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” Nill said. “His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism, and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come. Off the ice, Jake is a leader in our team’s community efforts and is always willing to give his time and resources. I’m pleased that Jake and his wife Kennedi will be part of our family for many years to come.”
Since the 2020-21 NHL season, Oettinger ranks in the top 10 in wins (116, sixth) and goals-against average (2.49, seventh) amongst active goalies to play in at least 50 regular-season games. He also is tied for 11th in save percentage (.914) and tied for 13th in shutouts (11) over that span. Over the last three postseasons, his 23 wins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are tied with Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers for the second-most by any netminder. Oettinger’s efforts earned him a bid to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Despite only being five seasons into his NHL career, Oettinger ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in wins (116, eighth), save percentage (.914, fourth), goals-against average (2.49, fourth) and shutouts (11, seventh) amongst franchise netminders.
This season, Oettinger has posted a 3-0-0 record with a .948 save percentage, 1.63 goals-against average and one shutout. His three wins are tied for the league lead, and he ranks in the top five in save percentage (tied for fifth) and goals-against average (fifth) among netminders to play in at least two games this season. Additionally, Oettinger has saved 4.6 goals above expected according to MoneyPuck.com this season, which is tied with Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck for the third-highest mark in the NHL.
Prior to making his NHL debut, Oettinger played three seasons at Boston University, posting a 58-40-11 record with a .923 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average. His efforts earned him several accolades during his NCAA career: He was named to the Hockey East All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team in 2021 and was named the Hockey East Tournament MVP and the following season.
A native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Oettinger has represented the United States in international competition at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships and again at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, winning a gold medal in 2017 and a bronze in both 2018 and 2021. He was originally selected by the Stars in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.