Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Since launching Oettinger's HopeKids initiative during the 2022-23 season, the Stars netminder has hosted over 20 HopeKids and their families

By Dallas Stars Communications
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today that goaltender Jake Oettinger was named the club's nominee for the National Hockey League's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

This season, Oettinger continued his partnership with the Dallas Stars Foundation and HopeKids, a non-profit organization which provides ongoing events and activities and a powerful, unique support community for families with children facing cancer and other life-threatening medical conditions. Since launching his initiative during the 2022-23 season, Oettinger has hosted over 20 HopeKids and their families at games, with experiences including meet-and-greets, autographed jerseys and playoff tickets. In March, Oettinger hosted a special skate for his HopeKids and their families, joining 70 guest for a once-in-a-lifetime experience skating on the ice at American Airlines Center.

"Jake’s commitment to serving HopeKids with such dedication and compassion is truly inspiring," said Mandy Mueller, executive director of HopeKids North Texas. "He is the reason so many HopeKids families are Dallas Stars fans because when they see him play, they’re reminded of their interactions with him off the ice and how he’s made every child he’s interacted with feel known, loved, and important. Through his work in the community, Jake exemplifies the true meaning of empathy and kindness, leaving an undeniable impact on those he touches."

On the ice, the Lakeville, Minnesota native has posted a 34-14-4 record in 53 games this season. He shares seventh in the league in wins (34) and added three shutout performances in his third consecutive season with 30 wins or more. He recorded wins in seven straight starts (7-0-0) from Jan. 23 - Feb. 15 and recorded wins in eight straight starts (8-0-0) from March 20 - April 9, the second-longest stretch in franchise history. The 25-year-old posted his 100th career win (100-45-23 in 177 GP) on Feb. 29, becoming the second-fastest goaltender in franchise history and the third-fastest U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark. In February, he represented Dallas at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario, earning the honor for this first time in his career.

