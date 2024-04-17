Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

On the ice, the Lakeville, Minnesota native has posted a 34-14-4 record in 53 games this season. He shares seventh in the league in wins (34) and added three shutout performances in his third consecutive season with 30 wins or more. He recorded wins in seven straight starts (7-0-0) from Jan. 23 - Feb. 15 and recorded wins in eight straight starts (8-0-0) from March 20 - April 9, the second-longest stretch in franchise history. The 25-year-old posted his 100th career win (100-45-23 in 177 GP) on Feb. 29, becoming the second-fastest goaltender in franchise history and the third-fastest U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history to reach the mark. In February, he represented Dallas at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario, earning the honor for this first time in his career.