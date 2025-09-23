Dallas Stars sign forward Jaxon Fuder to three-year, entry-level contract

The 19 year-old last season was honored with Red Deer’s Darcy Robinson Award, which is given out to the team’s most underrated player each year

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Jaxon Fuder to a three-year, entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Fuder, 19, split the 2024-25 season between the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Rowell River Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). With the Rebels, Fuder totaled 26 points (11-15—26) in 46 regular-season games. His 91 penalty minutes with Red Deer led all WHL rookies and ranked second on his team. At the conclusion of the season, he was honored with Red Deer’s Darcy Robinson Award, which is given out to the team’s most underrated player each year.

The six-foot, 171-pound forward spent parts of five seasons (2021-22 to 2024-25) in the BCHL with the River Kings and the Cranbrook Bucks prior to making his WHL debut. He totaled 37 points (13-24—37) in 76 regular-season BCHL games, setting career highs in 2022-23 with 11 assists and 15 points. The Cold Lake, Alberta, native signs with the Stars after participating in the team’s development camp earlier this summer and joining the team’s training camp on an amateur tryout agreement.

