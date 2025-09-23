Dallas Stars sign forward Jaxon Fuder to three-year, entry-level contract

Fuder, 19, split the 2024-25 season between the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Rowell River Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). With the Rebels, Fuder totaled 26 points (11-15—26) in 46 regular-season games. His 91 penalty minutes with Red Deer led all WHL rookies and ranked second on his team. At the conclusion of the season, he was honored with Red Deer’s Darcy Robinson Award, which is given out to the team’s most underrated player each year.