Dallas Stars sign forward Dylan Hryckowian to two-year, entry-level contract

Hryckowian, 21, recently finished his junior season at Northeastern University where he collected 37 points (15-22—37) in 30 games and served as one of his team’s alternate captains. His 37 points were an NCAA career high and led all Huskie skaters this season. Hryckowian also led the team in goals (15) and shots taken (110), while his 1.23 points per game tied for 14th among all NCAA skaters. At the conclusion of the season, Hryckowian was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team.