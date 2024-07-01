Stars sign Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract

Capobianco, 26, registered 54 points (12-42—54) last season with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL), leading all AHL defensemen in points and assists (42). He also logged a +29 rating, which was tied for the fourth best in the AHL. The defenseman finished the campaign ranked second on the club in points and assists, while also being tied for third on the Moose with six power-play goals, which led all Manitoba blueliners. In two Calder Cup Playoff games, he notched two assists (0-2—2).