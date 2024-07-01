FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season, with the first year of the two-year contract as a two-way and the second year as a one-way $775,000 contract.
Stars sign Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract
The 26-year-old registered 54 points last season with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, leading all defensemen in points and assists
Capobianco, 26, registered 54 points (12-42—54) last season with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL), leading all AHL defensemen in points and assists (42). He also logged a +29 rating, which was tied for the fourth best in the AHL. The defenseman finished the campaign ranked second on the club in points and assists, while also being tied for third on the Moose with six power-play goals, which led all Manitoba blueliners. In two Calder Cup Playoff games, he notched two assists (0-2—2).
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound blueliner has skated in 73 career NHL contests with Arizona and Winnipeg and has amassed 12 points (5-7—12). Capobianco also appeared in one postseason game with Winnipeg during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 224 career AHL contests with Manitoba and Tucson, he has posted 166 points (33-133—166) with a +46 rating. He has also appeared in 12 Calder Cup Playoff games with Manitoba and Tucson, notching two assists (0-2—2).
The native of Mississauga, Ontario was originally selected by Arizona in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.