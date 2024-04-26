Stars recall Mavrik Bourque from Texas

Bourque was named the winner of the Les Cunningham Award as the American Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 regular season. The 22-year-old led the league with 77 points (26-51—77) in 71 games, earning the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL’s scoring champion. Bourque also paced the AHL and set a franchise record with 256 shots on goal, finished second with 51 assists and shared third with 20 power-play assists. Bourque is the first scoring champion to also win Most Valuable Player since Chicago’s Kenny Agostino claimed both in 2016-17. Bourque has appeared in 147 games with the Texas Stars over three seasons and has recorded 129 points (47-82—129).