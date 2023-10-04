FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Kyle McDonald from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stars recall forward Kyle McDonald from Texas
The 21-year-old led the North Bay Battalion in goals and ranked fifth overall in points
The Stars training camp roster now stands at 34 players (20 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders).
McDonald, 21, led the North Bay Battalion (OHL) in goals (34) and ranked fifth overall in points (34-18—52) in 43 games during the 2022-23 campaign. He also paced the club in game-winning goals (8), ranked fourth in power-play tallies (7) and fifth in shots on goal (185).
Signed by Dallas to a three-year entry-level contract on March 10, McDonald was loaned to Texas on Oct. 2.