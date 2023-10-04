News Feed

Dallas Stars announce schedule for 2023-24 home opener

Dallas Stars continue building in win against Avalanche

Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster

Scott Wedgewood puts forth strong performance in net against Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars grab overtime win against St. Louis Blues

Dallas Stars push to keep special teams bar high

Dallas Stars address 3-on-3 strategy in preseason practice

The many ways to develop a Dallas Stars prospect

Dallas Stars look to be in a good place to start Pete DeBoer's second season

Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster

Dallas Stars kick off preseason with 7-0 win over Arizona Coyotes

Dallas Stars prepared for first preseason matchup against Arizona Coyotes

Miro Heiskanen sets his eyes on James Norris Norris Trophy

Dallas Stars players fired up on first day of training camp

How the Dallas Stars will improve upon a record-breaking year

Player Profile: Nils Lundkvist

Dallas Stars Q&A with General Manager Jim Nill

Dallas Stars Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Stars recall forward Kyle McDonald from Texas

The 21-year-old led the North Bay Battalion in goals and ranked fifth overall in points

kyle_mcdonald_recall_10.4.23
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Kyle McDonald from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Stars training camp roster now stands at 34 players (20 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goaltenders).

Click here to view the updated training camp roster

McDonald, 21, led the North Bay Battalion (OHL) in goals (34) and ranked fifth overall in points (34-18—52) in 43 games during the 2022-23 campaign. He also paced the club in game-winning goals (8), ranked fourth in power-play tallies (7) and fifth in shots on goal (185).

Signed by Dallas to a three-year entry-level contract on March 10, McDonald was loaned to Texas on Oct. 2.