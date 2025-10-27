Dallas Stars officially open Galaxy Grove playground at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars Foundation opened the new Galaxy Grove playground at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco at PGA Parkway location, Baylor Scott & White’s newest campus.
The playground features a solar system theme, complete with planet play structures and graphics showing each planet’s distance from the sun and includes a 15-foot Burke Rope Venture Epic climber
“The Stars are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to the Dallas-Forth Worth community with the opening of the new Galaxy Grove playground,” said Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “We hope that this new beautifully designed space can serve as a reprieve for children, families, and visitors at the Frisco hospital. Baylor Scott & White has been a tremendous ally throughout the development of this project, and we look forward to a continued collaboration between our two teams.”
Alberts was joined by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco at PGA Parkway president Ryan Gebhart, Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston and goaltender Casey DeSmith at the official ribbon cutting marking the opening of the playground, which at 140’ by 35’, is the largest playground that the Dallas Stars Foundation has contributed to building. Alberts, Gebhart, Johnston and DeSmith were joined at the ribbon cutting by patients and staff from Baylor Scott & White along with Stars executives and team mascot Victor E. Green.
“This is a special space, not just because we’re officially opening this exciting new play park, but because we’re celebrating something deeper: the power of healing environments,” said Ryan Gebhart, president, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco at PGA Parkway. “It’s spaces like the Galaxy Grove, made possible through the generosity of the Dallas Stars Foundation and other countless community members, that remind us that healing isn’t confined to hospital rooms. It happens in laughter, in movement, in moments of joy shared between children and their families.”
The playground, which was constructed to benefit children of all ages and encourage both physical and educational play, was designed by SWA Architecture and installed by Child’s Play. The space features a solar system theme, complete with planet play structures and graphics showing each planet’s distance from the sun. Highlights include a 15-foot Burke Rope Venture Epic climber, an inclusive Burke Volta Spinner and interactive planetary elements that encourage exploration and learning.
The playground’s surfacing combines rubber and natural cork through the Corkeen system by Amorim, offering cooler, eco-friendly play areas with a negative carbon footprint. This innovative design ensures year-round accessibility and sustainability, creating a safe, engaging environment for children to play, learn and imagine.