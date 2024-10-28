Matt Duchene named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Duchene tallied 3-3—6 in three contests as the Stars (7-2-0, 14 points) earned a pair of wins in advance of traveling across the Atlantic Ocean for this week’s 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal (Nov. 1-2 vs. FLA). He notched one assist in a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres Oct. 22 before registering 1-2—3, his 53rd career three-point performance, in a 5-2 triumph against the Boston Bruins Oct. 24.