Matt Duchene named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene have been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Oct. 27.
The 33-year-old in his second season with Dallas has found the score sheet in seven of his nine total appearances in 2024-25
Duchene tallied 3-3—6 in three contests as the Stars (7-2-0, 14 points) earned a pair of wins in advance of traveling across the Atlantic Ocean for this week’s 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal (Nov. 1-2 vs. FLA). He notched one assist in a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres Oct. 22 before registering 1-2—3, his 53rd career three-point performance, in a 5-2 triumph against the Boston Bruins Oct. 24.
Duchene then scored twice, including his 51st career game-winning goal, in a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 26.
Duchene has found the score sheet in seven of his nine total appearances in 2024-25 to lead the Stars in goals (6) and points (11).
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone and Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros were named the First and Second Stars of the Week, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be
found here.