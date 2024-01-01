Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas

The 25-year-old netminder has fashioned an 8-4-1 record and a .908 save percentage in 13 appearances with Texas this season

Murray_loan.010124
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Matt Murray to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Murray has fashioned an 8-4-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 13 appearances with Texas this season. The 25-year-old netminder earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa. Murray also recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29.

The St. Albert, Alberta native is 31-15-6 with a 2.41 GAA, .915 SV% and five shutouts in 53 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.

