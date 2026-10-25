Game Day Guide: Islanders vs Stars

View the latest information on the matchup against New York, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Sunday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center 

TV: Prime Video

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 3:00 p.m. South Entrance

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Promotional Schedule: Trading Card Night

 
Dallas Stars
New York Islanders
Record
6-3-1 (3-2-0 Home)
5-3-2 (1-2-1 Away) 
Rank
13 points (3rd in Central) 
12 points (3rd in Metropolitan)
Power Play
16.0% (4-for-25)
20.0% (6-for-30)
Penalty Kill
91.7% (33-for-36)
88.2% (30-for-34)

Last 10 Games
6-3-1
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New York Islanders Sunday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will meet for a final time this season on Jan. 15 in New York.
  • Dallas is 48-57-21 all-time vs. New York, including a 26-26-10 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last 10 games against the Islanders (5-3-2), dating back to March 19, 2022. Dallas has also earned points in five of their last six games played vs. New York at American Airlines Center (4-1-1).
  • Forward Tyler Seguin enters Sunday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against the Islanders, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span. In all, Seguin has compiled 28 points (10-18—28) and three game-winning goals in 28 career games played vs. New York, upholding a plus-minus rating of +7. His 28 career points against them top active Stars skaters.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has recorded five points (5-0—5) in his last three games played against the Islanders, including putting up a hat trick on Feb. 23, 2025. In all, Robertson has registered eight points (8-0—8) in 10 career games vs. New York, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3 and averaging 19:34 of time on ice per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (2-2—4, 2 GP) Tyler Seguin (10-18—28, 28 GP)
  Jamie Benn (8-14—22, 28 GP)
  Matt Duchene (8-12—20, 30 GP)
  Tyler Myers (7-5—12, 33 GP)
 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz scored the game-tying goal with two minutes left in regulation in Dallas' last game on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets and ended the game with the overtime winner 3:47 into the extra frame. The overtime goal was the seventh of his career, which tied him with Thomas Harley for the fourth-most in franchise history. It was his first overtime winner since Nov. 11, 2025 at Ottawa and his first two-goal game since Jan. 31, 2025 vs. Vancouver. Hintz now enters Sunday's matchup riding a three-game point streak, earning four points during that span (3-1—4). In all, Hintz has totaled eight points (5-3—8) and carries a plus-minus rating of +6 through 10 games played this season, tied for the team lead in goals (5) and tied for third in points (8). In his career against the Islanders, Hintz has recorded four points (1-3—4) in 10 games played, averaging 16:35 of time on ice per game.

Islanders forward Bo Horvat has put up 10 points (5-5—10) through 10 games played this season, leading the team in both goals (5) and points (10) while tied for second in assists (5). He has registered points in all but two games this season and enters Sunday's contest having tallied three points (1-2—3) in his last three games played. Since joining the Islanders during the 2022-23 season, Horvat leads all New York skaters in goals (104) and game-winning goals (22), while ranking second in points (208) and third in both assists (104) and power-play scoring (24-26—50). In his career against Dallas, Horvat has posted 17 points (10-7—17) and two game-winning goals in 24 games played, averaging 19:42 of time on ice per game. He enters Sunday's matchup riding a three-game point streak against the Stars, notching three points (2-1—3) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

The path to 6-3-1 has been a little unconventional for the Stars, but the process has provided experience that can help the team throughout the season.

In games against Boston and Winnipeg, Dallas overcame third period deficits to tie things up – and then forged victories in overtime.

“I’ve liked our resilience,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “If you look at the last two games, I think we’ve given them two chances in the third period. We’re just staying with it. Would you like to be ahead? Yeah, but we got the points.”

In the Boston game, the momentum swung back and forth and Mikko Rantanen forced three goals en route to the win. In the Winnipeg game, Dallas had the better chances but still had to pull goalie Jake Oettinger to tie things up late. Hintz then won the game on an overtime breakaway.

“I don’t think you ever want to get behind, but it’s nice to have what we have as far as coming back in games – the calmness of the group,” forward Seguin said. “I think the calmness can get you in trouble at the start, but it’s why we can come back.”

In the Boston game, Dallas drew a penalty in overtime and then Rantanen out-waited the goalie to flip in a marvelous backhand. In the Winnipeg game, the Stars created a bit of chaos and then turned that into the game-winner. Jason Robertson lost a puck that turned into a great scoring chance. However, Robertson hustled back to block the shot. The puck went to Miro Heiskanen, who found Hintz for a breakaway.

“It took three big plays in a row to win the game,” Gulutzan said proudly.

And the Stars are capable of doing that. Rantanen has been the leader in pushing for patience, while players like Robertson, Hintz and Wyatt Johnston are able to read Rantanen and make themselves available for a pass.

“It’s pretty good puck movement from everyone and it’s on us to get open, so when you have guys like Mikko and Roope who can put passes on the tape, it can be pretty deadly,” Robertson said.

Robertson added on Rantanen: “He thinks of the next play before it happens and someone like me, I really respect that and try to anticipate with him. He obviously has the extra flair in his game to make a play.”

So can the Stars continue to do that, as they deal with the same adversity other teams face.

Duchene is out for months, Esa Lindell and Oskar Bäck are out for weeks, and Radek Faksa and Sam Steel didn’t practice Saturday. Recently-signed forward David Perron might be ready, but the bottom line is the team has learned to adapt.

And while the scoring still sits 27th at 2.50 goals per game, the goals against leads the league at 1.60.

“If you look at us over the last five games with our rush and our chances, we’re in the top third in the league,” Gulutzan said. “But there’s one little last piece, we’ve got to do a better job of finishing.”

The belief is the focus of the past few comebacks can help build on that.

“It can get frustrating, but one of pour key points is to not get frustrated if you are playing good,” Hintz said. “The numbers are going higher, so that’s a good sign. If we just build on that, and get wins like this, that’s good.”

Key Numbers 🔢

663 

Islanders coach Pete DeBoer ranks 18th all-time in coaching wins at 663 in 1,265 games. DeBoer got 149 of those wins in three years with the Stars, where he had the best points percentage (.665) of any of his six coaching stops.

4.42

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley played 4:42 shorthanded to help fill in for injured defenseman Lindell Thursday against Winnipeg. The Stars went 4-for-4 on the kill.

57.1 percent

Dallas leads the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 57.1 percent. Leading the Stars are Arttu Hyry (64.4 percent) and Justin Hryckowian (63.2 percent).

He Said It 📢

“It’s all business.”

-Stars forward Robertson on how he doesn’t like to interact or “chat” with the opposition during games.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
New Jersey Devils
October 27
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Montreal Canadiens
October 29
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Columbus Blue Jackets
Octobe31 
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center

 

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